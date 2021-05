sheffield-doc/fest-reveals-competition-titles,-full-program

Spread the love











The 2021 Sheffield Doc/Fest has announced its competition contenders alongside its full program. The international competition includes “Charm Circle” (Nira Burstein, U.S.) “Rancho” (Pedro Speroni, Argentina), “Factory to the Workers” (Srđan Kovačević, Croatia) and “Summer” (Vadim Kostrov, Russia). Also competing are “Equatorial Constellations” (Silas Tiny, São Tomé and Príncipe/Portugal), “From the 84 Days” (Philipp Hartmann, […]

