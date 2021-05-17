sharon-liggins-joins-endeavor-content-as-senior-vice-president-of-communications

Spread the love
Veteran PR executive Sharon Liggins has joined Endeavor Content as senior vice president of communications. Liggins most recently served as vice president of publicity for Ava Duvernay’s narrative change collective ARRAY. In her new role with Endeavor Content, Liggins will oversee the strategic direction of communications activities across the studio’s many divisions, including film and […]
