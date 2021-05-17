scores-for-‘soul,’-‘lovecraft-country,’-‘last-of-us-ii,’-‘a-life-on-our-planet’-win-ascap-composers’-choice-awards

Spread the love
The ASCAP Screen Music Awards kicked off a four-day virtual celebration Monday morning with the naming of winners in the peer-voted ASCAP Composers’ Choice Awards, with the score for Pixar’s “Soul” managing to notch yet another triumph as its sweep continues virtually unabated. The number of categories for the performing rights organization’s still fairly new […]
