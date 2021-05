Spread the love











RMVISTAR, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, has secured worldwide rights to mystery-laced film “Jupía” from producer and co-writer Leticia Tonos. The film stars Julietta Rodriguez, who appeared in “La Hija Natural” and “El Hombre que cuida,” alongside David Maler, whose credits include “La Familia Reyna” and “Reinbou.” Rodriguez is also a co-producer […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...