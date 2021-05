Spread the love











The Locarno Film Festival will celebrate U.S. animator and visual effects artist Phil Tippett, winner of two Oscars for his work on “The Return of the Jedi” and “Jurassic Park,” with a lifetime achievement award. Locarno’s upcoming edition will also host the world premiere of Tippett’s long gestating experimental stop-motion film “Mad God,” said to […]

