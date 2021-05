Spread the love











Angelo Pizzo, screenwriter of “Hoosiers” and “Rudy” has been tapped to adapt Washington Post columnist Sally Jenkins’ highly-acclaimed and rated book “The Real All Americans: The Team That Changed a Game, A People, A Nation.” It is the first film property that has been optioned by Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative, CEO of Oneida […]

