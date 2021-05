Spread the love











Danny Trejo was honored by Los Angeles drug and alcohol treatment center CRI-Help Friday night during its 50th anniversary drive-in celebration at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. The “Desperado” actor, who has been sober for nearly 53 years, was presented with the inaugural Vanguard Award for his work and advocacy of the recovery community […]

