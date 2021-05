Spread the love











While the “Saw” franchise lost some cultural cachet after releasing nine films over 17 years, it’s remained a great party franchise for horror fans. Living and dying by Jigsaw’s gruesome traps, the overarching story has become increasingly convoluted in the pursuit of keeping the elderly (and, midway through the series, dead!) antagonist’s work alive. Originally […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...