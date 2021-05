Spread the love











David White is stepping down as SAG-AFTRA’s national executive director and chief negotiator after 12 years at the head of Hollywood’s largest union. Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA’s chief operating officer, is eyed as his successor. White’s resignation was confirmed following a SAG-AFTRA national executive board meeting on Friday. He is expected to depart within a few […]

