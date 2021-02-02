Spread the love











Grazie alla Truffleat specialista nel Mondo dei Tartufi, nello store.truffleat.com sono disponibili le migliori case al Mondo on-line

Truffleat S.r.l. was born in Italy in 2010, and since that moment started to distribute and export the major truffle product’s brands, after having obtained the import licenses and the technical health authorizations of the “Food and Drug Administration”.

The Food and Drug Administration (“Food and Drug Agency”, abbreviated to FDA) is the U.S. government agency that deals with the regulation of food and pharmaceutical products, dependent on the Department of Health and Human Services of the United States of America.

During this period, Truffleat made known to european and south east asian countries the unique characteristics of the truffle, as well as the various seasonal differences between White Truffle and Black Truffle, which has more than one variety.

Currently Truffleat represents the excellence of the companies that in Italy collect and produce truffle products, for all lovers of one of the most prestigious Italian products, even more expensive than Caviar.

These are the biggest and most important customers that we have the pleasure to count:

As a result of the success and appreciation that Asians have recognized, both towards us and the companies we represent:

