Tunisia: a dieci anni dalla cacciata di Ben Ali, i giovani tornano in piazza ed è scontro con gli agenti

Pictures from Beja where protesters are using slogans calling for the fall of “the police state” and the fall of the “classist (or class-based) state”.

“???? ???? ??????? … ???? ?????? ???????” pic.twitter.com/XYGINYaAoz

— Mohamed-Dhia Hammami – ???? ???? ??????? (@MedDhiaH) January 17, 2021