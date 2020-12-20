Il 2021 sarà l’anno della riapertura del Primo e storico Truffle Bar & Restaurant nato a Bangkok in Thailandia grazie alla soc. TRUFFLEAT.com

Spread the love











Truffle Bar & Restaurant è un concept unico che offre le delizie del prestigioso tartufo italiano unite alla semplice eccellenza del cibo italiano cucinato dal nostro grande chef italiano.

Offrendo con un pasto seduto, alla ricerca di qualcosa di delizioso, o con deliziosi cocktail con tartufo fresco, servito in una calda atmosfera a 140 metri di altezza sul tetto dell’edificio Sathorn Square, nel cuore di Bangkok, Thailandia.

Il format del ristorante verrà ampliato e replicato nel mondo sia come ristorante unico che all’interno degli hotel, permettendoci di utilizzare un format che seguiamo TRUFFLEAT co, Ltd

Truffleat importa e vende tartufi freschi e prodotti al tartufo sia dolci che salati, basta visitare o contattare Truffleat.com Bangkok, o per telefono +66 81 133 1337, Mr. Ton.

Se ci sono persone o aziende interessate a saperne di più sul nostro concetto di Franchising, contatta via email info@trufflebar.com e visita il nostro blog: blog.trufflebar.com.

Grazie

Truffle Bar & Restaurant is a unique concept that offers the delights of the prestigious Italian truffle combined with the simple excellence of Italian food cooked by our great Italian chef.

Offering with a seated meal, looking for something delicious, or with delicious cocktails with fresh truffle, served in a warm atmosphere 140 meters high on the roof of the Sathorn square building, in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand.

The restaurant format will be expanded and replicated in the world both as a single restaurant and within the hotels, allowing us to use a format that we follow TRUFFLEAT co, Ltd

Truffleat imports and sells fresh truffles and both sweet and savory truffle products, just visit or contact Truffleat.com Bangkok, or by phone +66 81 133 1337, Mr. Ton.

If there are people or companies interested in learning more about our Franchising concept, please contact via email info@trufflebar.com and visit our blog: blog.trufflebar.com.

Thank you

