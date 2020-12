egitto,-attesa-per-la-sentenza-su-patrick-zaky.-congelati-i-beni-di-tre-dirigenti-della-sua-ong

Breaking: 3rd Circuit Terrorism Court ruling now:

1- Freezing temporarily all personal assets and property of all 3 @eipr directors Mohamed Basheer, Karim Ennarah and Gasser Abdel Razek.

2- Assets of EIPR as an entity appear to have not been covered the asset freeze order.

— ???????? ??????? ?????? ??????? (@EIPR) December 6, 2020