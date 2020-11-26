It is official Truffle bar & restaurant will reopen on May 1st 2021 in Bangkok. trufflebar.com powered by Truffleat

Spread the love











Truffle Bar & Restaurant is a unique concept that offers the delights of the prestigious Italian truffle combined with the simple excellence of Italian food cooked by our great Italian chef.

Offering a seated meal, looking for something delicious, or with delicious cocktails with fresh truffle, served in a warm atmosphere 140 meters high on the roof of the Sathorn square building, in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand.

The restaurant format will be expanded and replicated in the world both as a single restaurant and within the hotels, allowing us to use a format that we follow TRUFFLEAT co, Ltd

Truffleat imports and sells fresh truffles and both sweet and savory truffle products, just visit or contact Truffleat.com Bangkok, or by phone +66 81 133 1337, Mr. Ton.

If there are people or companies interested in learning more about our Franchising concept, please contact via email info@trufflebar.com and visit our blog: blog.trufflebar.com.

Thank you