Urbani Tartufi in tre anni ha consolidato la sua esperienza anche nella ristorazione grazie all Urbani Truffle Bar & Restaurant Bangkok.

Urbani Truffle Bar & Restaurant has been nominated for the THA Food & Restaurant Awards 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 07/10/2020

Travel & Hospitality Awards

United Kingdom, 07/10/2020: The Travel & Hospitality Awards is proud to announce that Urbani Truffle Bar & Restaurant has been nominated for the Food & Restaurant awards programme.

Nominations remain open for further entrants for the Food and Restaurants Awards with winners to be announced early 2021.

Recipients of Travel & Hospitality awards were scrupulously selected based on the aggregation of reviews from multiple third-party sources. Selected by a panel of experts who analyze submission material, review customer feedback and compare each entrant on their given specialty, each winner is awarded for the details that make them distinct.

About the Company: THE TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY AWARDS is an annual celebration of excellence across all sectors of travel. The independent awards programme is an annual celebration of excellence for the best hotels, spas, restaurants and tour operators.

