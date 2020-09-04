ANTEPIRMA Aperitivo attualità cronaca CUCINA CURIOSITÀ' Food & Drink lusso news ristoranti Senza categoria Truffle,Tartufi,

“TARTUFLANGHE SNACKS” HAZELNUTS, CASHEWS AND CORN COATED WITH SALTED TRUFFLE JUICE Truffleat

JUST PRESENTED THE NEW “TARTUFLANGHE SNACKS”, INNOVATIVE FOR HOTELS MINI BAR AND AIRLINES AND TRAVEL. HAZELNUTS, CASHEWS AND CORN COATED WITH SALTED TRUFFLE JUICE

Hazelnuts
•Ideal for the Happy Hour

•Great on salads and appetizers

Cashews
KEY STRENGHTS:

•Premium ingredients: “Nocciola Piemonte PGI”, Corn and Cashews and finely Truffle Juice

•The first dried fruit coated and glazed with Truffle Juice

•Crispy and crunchy texture

•Perfect product for Food Service (Hotel mini bar) and airlines -competitive price point

•“Grab & go” packaging –Travel snacks

•Ideal over the counter product. With functional colorful shelf ready display box

Corn coated with salted truffle juice

https://store.truffleat.com/category/catalog-truffe-tartufi-truffles/tartuflanghe-tartufi-truffles/. +66811331337 mr Toom Bangkok Thailand

