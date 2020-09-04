“TARTUFLANGHE SNACKS” HAZELNUTS, CASHEWS AND CORN COATED WITH SALTED TRUFFLE JUICE Truffleat

JUST PRESENTED THE NEW “TARTUFLANGHE SNACKS”, INNOVATIVE FOR HOTELS MINI BAR AND AIRLINES AND TRAVEL. HAZELNUTS, CASHEWS AND CORN COATED WITH SALTED TRUFFLE JUICE
Hazelnuts
TRUFFLE SNACKS: Hazelnuts, Cashews and Corn coated with salted truffle juice
•Ideal for the Happy Hour
•Great on salads and appetizers
Cashews
KEY STRENGHTS:
•Premium ingredients: “Nocciola Piemonte PGI”, Corn and Cashews and finely Truffle Juice
•The first dried fruit coated and glazed with Truffle Juice
•Crispy and crunchy texture
•Perfect product for Food Service (Hotel mini bar) and airlines -competitive price point
•“Grab & go” packaging –Travel snacks
•Ideal over the counter product. With functional colorful shelf ready display box
Corn coated with salted truffle juice
https://store.truffleat.com/category/catalog-truffe-tartufi-truffles/tartuflanghe-tartufi-truffles/. +66811331337 mr Toom Bangkok Thailand
