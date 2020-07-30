Nasce il primo blog specializzato sui Tartufi & Truffles pieno di ricette e contenuti per gli amanti del truffleat www.truffle.co.th

Spread the love











The first specialized blog on Truffles & Truffles is born, full of recipes and content for truffle lovers http://www.truffle.co.th

After more than 10 years of experience in catering and research at the largest Italian Truffle companies in the world, with a group of chefs, some even Michelin-starred and entrepreneurs who own Truffle companies in Italy, it was decided to create the first blog it wants to be, The Truffle Encyclopedia and also the place to find news, ideas, videos and photos of dishes with their recipes.

The portal is open to all professionals and non-professionals, to send information and photos of dishes that can be published.

Each month there will be a choice of a dish that will be considered the winner, giving a service to the chef or restaurant, which made it.

All information from all over the world is welcome, regarding the possibility of knowing the existence of new areas where the existence of areas with Il Tartufo is cultivated or discovered.



Dopo oltre 10 anni di esperienza passati nella ristorazione e nella ricerca avvenuti presso le più grandi aziende di Tartufo Italiane presenti in tutto il mondo ,con un gruppo di chef alcuni anche stellati Michelin ed imprenditori proprietari di aziende di Tartufi in Italia, si è deciso di creare il primo blog che vuole essere , La Enciclopedia del Tartufo ed anche il luogo dove trovare notizie, idee , video e foto di piatti con le relative ricette.

Il portale è aperto a tutti professionisti e non , per inviare informazioni e foto di piatti che potranno essere pubblicati.

Ogni mese avverrà una scelta di un piatto che sarà ritenuto il vincitore , regalando un servizio allo chef oppure al ristorante , che lo ha realizzato.

Sono ben accolte tutte le informazioni provenienti da tutto il mondo , riguardanti la possibilità di conoscere la esistenza di aree nuove dove viene coltivato oppure scoperto la esistenza di aree con Il Tartufo.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

