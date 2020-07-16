explore-holistic-luxury-wellness-at-the-new-maldivian-velaa-spa

Spread the love











(*)(**)(***)(***)(***)(***)(***)(***)(****)(*****)(******)(*******)(********)(*********)Velaa Spa Aerial View, Velaa Private Island, Maldives(**********)(***********)(************)(***)(*****)(*************)Centred in the heart of the Maldives’ Noonu Atoll, Velaa Private Island offers a new wellness experience for travelers seeking whole body rejuvenation(**************)(********)(************)(***)(***)(*****)Responding to the shift towards (***************)holistic wellness in travel(****************) experiences, Velaa Spa launched in early (**********************************) to provide guests with a health conscious retreat. A (*****************)luxury beach resort(****************) located in the Maldives’ Noonu Atoll, Velaa Private Island aims to blend Maldivian culture with contemporary luxury while providing guests with a boutique hideaway.(********)(*****)Of the luxury resort’s (****************************************) private villas, houses and exclusive residences, (******************************************) are built over water while the Romantic Pool Residence remains accessible only by boat.(********)(*****)Following the themes of comfort and luxury, the new Velaa Spa promises to offer guests unique relaxation and rejuvenation experiences catered to their individual desires.(********)(************)(************)(***)(***)(*************)Features of Velaa Spa(**************)(*****)Velaa Spa is the resort’s new wellness brand that focused on (******************)complete rejuvenation(****************). Perched above the resort’s lagoon, Velaa Spa promises to offer a sanctuary of spa treatments, personalised fitness and nutrition regimes.(********)(*****)Body, Nutrition, Fitness and Mind are the cornerstones of Velaa Spa’s philosophy. Offerings from the spa aim to adhere to these ideals and include the following experiences: (********)(*******************)(********************)Multi-sensory treatments that blend organic ingredients with natural healing therapies(*********************)(********************)3- and 5-day wellness experiences tailored to individual guests’ desires and needs(*********************)(********************)Monthly experiences with visiting practitioners from across the globe(*********************)(********************)A new menu of spa services, including such experiences as a series of healing signature treatments(*********************)(********************)New spa products ranging from Velaa Spa’s own line to products of Japanese skincare brand Kotoshina and of Dr Burgener’s (**********************)luxury Swiss(****************) beauty range.(*********************)(***********************)(************)(************)(***)(***)(*************)The New Wellness Experiences(**************)(*****)The 3- and 5-day holistic wellness experiences offer guests to Velaa Spa the opportunity of experiencing a new wellness menu based on the latest technology and treatments to address individual health and lifestyle concerns of guests.(********)(*****)Guests can choose from four different experiences: The Detox, The Relaxing, The Rejuvenating and The Fitness Reviver. Each package offers a range of massage treatments and facials, personal training sessions, meditation and juices. This holistic approach to personal well-being and restoration is facilitated by therapists, qualified nutritionists and fitness trainers.(********)(************)(************)(***)(***)(*************)On the Spa Menu(**************)(*****)The Velaa Spa offers a range of treatment experiences including facials, massages and body-slimming rituals. Signature treatments of Velaa Spa include the Green Caviar Facial—which uses green caviar (************************)sourced from Okinawa(****************), gold trace elements and ultrasound waves to benefit the skin on a cellular level.(********)(*****)The light and sleep therapy pod, Cloud 9, aims to recreate the feeling of being cradled as a child while the snow room promotes detoxification. Slimming programmes at Velaa Spa include G5 figure contouring and HIFU body sculpting. Nail and beauty services available to guests include hair styling and Kérastase treatments while a junior range caters to younger guests.(********)(************)(************)(***)(***)(*************)Visiting Practitioners(**************)(*****)Velaa Spa aims to host practitioners and wellness specialists with a new featured expert each month. Ranging from hypnotherapist and nutritionists to personal trainers and many more, these practitioners-in-residence will provide guests with access to their expertise, training and healing.(********)(************)(************)(***)(***)(*************)New Spa Products(**************)(*****)Velaa Spa Products—the resort’s new spa line—will feature products and scents inspired by the island’s flora and the surrounding ocean. The line aims for a multi-sensory approach with products including essential oils, fragrance reeds, aromatherapy candles and mist. These products will be used across the range of Velaa Spa’s services and be available for purchase.(********)(*****)Two partner spa product lines, Kotoshina and Dr Burgener, offer guests to Velaa Spa a unique experience in the Maldives. (*************************)Originating from Kyoto(****************), Kotoshina is organically produced with ingredients such as green tea and spring water. The swiss line, Dr Burgener, was created by welling practitioners and features a luxury skincare range that combines natural active ingredients with advancements in science and technology.(********)(************)(************)(***)(***)(*************)More about Velaa(**************)(*****)Translating to “turtle” in the local language, Velaa is named for the generations of sea turtles that flock to the island to nest and hatch. From a broader “bird’s eye view”, which guests arriving by seaplane may experience, the island’s exclusive over-water villas are constructed to resemble the head of a turtle, with the island forming the body.(********)(*****)Giving back to the creatures and ecosystem that helped name and support the resort, Velaa Private Island sponsors a coral restoration team that aims to (**************************)rehabilitate the surrounding ocean life(****************) and educate guests.(********)(*****)With three restaurants, a cocktail lounge, champagne bar and wine cellar, (***************************)Velaa aims to please the palate(****************) of all guests. Adventure awaits guests to the resort in the form of excursions, water activities, sports and more.(********)(*****)To find out more about what Velaa Private Island has to offer, follow the link below: (********)(*****)(****************************)velaaprivateisland.com(****************)(********)(************)(************)(************)(************)(************)(************)(************)(*****************************)(************)

