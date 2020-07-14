Last update : 08 July 2020

The Maldives will open their borders to tourists from all countries on July 15th.

Hotels, Resorts, Liveaboards and guest houses will reopen at different dates as part of the country’s phase one reopening.

If you dream of traveling again to the Maldives and wonder if and when your favorite resort will reopen, you will find here the complete list of hotel opening dates ( available and confirmed until further notice).

From 15th July, tourist establishments in Maldives will gradually open to travelers (some resorts have remained open but with no arrival at all ).

With a concept of 1 island = 1 resort, the country has taken plenty of measures to maximise safety.

Dear Maldives Dreamer, please note that before booking again your holidays, you will need to check on the new measures applied for entries to the country. Several rules and measure will apply for all tourists, like everywhere else around the world.

If you plan to travel to the Maldives from the day of reopening or later, here is a timeline of resort opening dates.

Timeline of the Maldives resorts that will reopen from July 15th 2020
note : Your booking must be made in 1 Hotel/Resort/Island only. Island hopping and combination of several resorts/islands are not allowed until further notice.

Resorts to reopen in Maldives from 15th July – Which and When ?

Here are the Maldives resorts and Hotels that will gradually open from July 15th until Mid-November 2020.

Note : The following dates have been released by resorts.

Some haven’t submitted their opening dates yet. They are listed at the end of the list.


Some establishments might change their opening dates.

I will update this list accordingly.
 

Resorts are listed in Alphabetical order.
Resorts indicated with * have remained open during Covid-19

Resort Opening date : 15th July

  1. Amaya Kuda Rah
  2. Angsana Ihuru
  3. Angsana Velavaru
  4. Atmosphere Kanifushi *
  5. Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru
  6. Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives
  7. Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives
  8. Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives
  9. Cocoon Maldives
  10. Constance Halaveli
  11. Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon
  12. Fihalhohi Island Resort
  13. Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah
  14. Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa
  15. Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru
  16. Furaveri Island Resort & Spa
  17. Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives
  18. Hard Rock Hotel Maldives
  19. Kudafushi Resort and Spa
  20. Lily Beach Resort & Spa
  21. LTI Maafushivaru, Maldives (from 22nd July)
  22. LUX* North Male Atoll Resort & Villas *
  23. Noku Maldives
  24. OBLU by Atmosphere at Helengeli *
  25. OBLU SELECT at Sangeli *
  26. Olhuveli Beach & Spa
  27. OZEN by Atmosphere at Maadhoo *
  28. Paradise Island Resort & Spa
  29. Rahaa Resort
  30. SAii Lagoon Maldives
  31. Six Senses Laamu
  32. Soneva Fushi
  33. Soneva Jani
  34. Taj Coral Reef Resort & Spa
  35. Taj Exotica Maldives Resort & Spa
  36. The Residence Maldives at Dhigurah
  37. VARU by Atmosphere *
  38. Velaa Private Island Maldives *
  39. Waldorf Astoria
  40. You & Me by Cocoon Maldives

Resorts opening from 01st August (onwards)

  1. Bandos Maldives
  2. Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa
  3. Cheval Blanc Randheli
  4. Coco Bodu Hithi
  5. Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu
  6. Dusit Thani Maldives
  7. Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa
  8. Fun Island Resort
  9. Hotel Jen by Shangri-La
  10. JOALI Maldives
  11. LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas
  12. Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort
  13. One&Only Reethi Rah
  14. RIU Palace ( from 17 August )
  15. ROBINSON Club Noonu
  16. Royal Island Resort & Spa
  17. Sun Island Resort & Spa
  18. The Barefoot Eco Hotel
  19. Vakkaru Maldives

Resorts opening from 01st September (onwards)

  1. Adaaran Club Rannalhi
  2. Adaaran Select Meedhupparu
  3. Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi
  4. Adaaran Prestige Vadoo
  5. Amari Havodda Maldives
  6. Champa Central Hotel
  7. Constance Moofushi Maldives
  8. Embudu Village
  9. Filitheyo Island Resort
  10. Gili Lankanfushi Maldives
  11. Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa Maldives
  12. Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives
  13. Hurawalhi Island Resort 
  14. Kagi Maldives Spa Island
  15. Kandima Maldives
  16. Komandoo Island Resort
  17. Kudadoo Maldives Private Island 
  18. Meeru
  19. Pullman Maldives Maamutaa
  20. The Nautilus Maldives
  21. Veligandu
  22. Vilamendhoo

Resorts opening from 01st october (onwards)

  1. Amilla Fushi
  2. Anantara Dhigu
  3. Anantara Veli
  4. Baglioni Resort Maldives
  5. Baros Maldives
  6. COMO Cocoa Island
  7. Dhigali Maldives
  8. Faarufushi Maldives
  9. Finolhu
  10. Fushifaru Maldives
  11. Innahura Maldives Resort
  12. Huvafen Fushi
  13. JA Manafaru
  14. JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
  15. Kandolhu Maldives
  16. Kanuhura Maldives
  17. Kuramathi Maldives
  18. Kuredu
  19. Kurumba Maldives
  20. Medhufushi Island Resort
  21. Naladhu Private Island
  22. Outrigger Konotta Maldives
  23. Ozen Reserve Vittaveli
  24. Raffles Maldives Meradhoo
  25. Reethi Faru
  26. Rihiveli The Dream
  27. ROBINSON Club Maldives
  28. Sun Aqua Iru Veli
  29. Sun Aqua Vilu Reef
  30. The Residence Maldives at Falhumaafushi
  31. The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
  32. The Sun Siyam Iru Fushi
  33. The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
  34. Velassaru Maldives
  35. W Maldives

Resort opening on 16th November

  1. COMO Maalifushi

Resorts without reopening dates (yet)

Unfortunately the following resorts haven’t released any opening dates. Hopefully they will soon…

  • Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
  • Brennia Kottefaru
  • Carpe Diem Beach Resort & Spa
  • Centara Ras Fushi
  • Club Med Finolhu
  • Club Med Kani
  • Coco Privé Kuda Hithi
  • Dhigufaru Island Resort
  • Dreamland Maldives
  • Eriyadu Island Resort
  • Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi
  • Heritance Aarah Maldives
  • Hondaafushi
  • Intercontinental Maldives Maamunagau
  • Kihaa Maldives
  • Makunudu
  • Malahini Kuda Bandos
  • Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives
  • Niyama Private Islands
  • Reethi Beach
  • RIU Atoll
  • Sheraton Full Moon Maldives (the last announcement hasn’t been updated with an unconfirmed closed date until 30 June 2020)
  • Summer Island (the last announcement hasn’t been updated with an unconfirmed closed date until 30 June 2020)
  • The Standard, Maldives
  • Thulhagiri Island Resort

6 comments

  1. Hello there , would like to know any updates on opening of RIU maldives hotels

    1. Hello Kinan, unfortunately no, not a single news about a date. Stay tuned.

    2. Dear Kinan,


      RIU confirmed me that RIU Palace will open on AUGUST 17. The list is updated.

      1. RIU Atoll will come soon. Thank you for your patience.

  2. Niyama Private Villas not in any lists ? any idea of opening date ?

    1. Hello John, unfortunately no, no official date yet. The resort announced last month that it will be closed until 30 June. Since then no update. I am working on it and will update the list accordingly and immediately. Stay tuned. Stay safe and Have a great day !

