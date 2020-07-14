Last update : 08 July 2020

The Maldives will open their borders to tourists from all countries on July 15th.

Hotels, Resorts, Liveaboards and guest houses will reopen at different dates as part of the country’s phase one reopening.

If you dream of traveling again to the Maldives and wonder if and when your favorite resort will reopen, you will find here the complete list of hotel opening dates ( available and confirmed until further notice).

From 15th July, tourist establishments in Maldives will gradually open to travelers (some resorts have remained open but with no arrival at all ).

With a concept of 1 island = 1 resort, the country has taken plenty of measures to maximise safety.

Dear Maldives Dreamer, please note that before booking again your holidays, you will need to check on the new measures applied for entries to the country. Several rules and measure will apply for all tourists, like everywhere else around the world.

Read more about Maldives visitor’s entry and stay conditions



If you plan to travel to the Maldives from the day of reopening or later, here is a timeline of resort opening dates.



Timeline of the Maldives resorts that will reopen from July 15th 2020

note : Your booking must be made in 1 Hotel/Resort/Island only. Island hopping and combination of several resorts/islands are not allowed until further notice.

Resorts to reopen in Maldives from 15th July – Which and When ?

Here are the Maldives resorts and Hotels that will gradually open from July 15th until Mid-November 2020.

Note : The following dates have been released by resorts.

Some haven’t submitted their opening dates yet. They are listed at the end of the list.



Some establishments might change their opening dates.

I will update this list accordingly.



Resorts are listed in Alphabetical order. Resorts indicated with * have remained open during Covid-19

Amaya Kuda Rah Angsana Ihuru Angsana Velavaru Atmosphere Kanifushi * Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives Cocoon Maldives Constance Halaveli Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon Fihalhohi Island Resort Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru Furaveri Island Resort & Spa Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives Hard Rock Hotel Maldives Kudafushi Resort and Spa Lily Beach Resort & Spa LTI Maafushivaru, Maldives (from 22nd July) LUX* North Male Atoll Resort & Villas * Noku Maldives OBLU by Atmosphere at Helengeli * OBLU SELECT at Sangeli * Olhuveli Beach & Spa OZEN by Atmosphere at Maadhoo * Paradise Island Resort & Spa Rahaa Resort SAii Lagoon Maldives Six Senses Laamu Soneva Fushi Soneva Jani Taj Coral Reef Resort & Spa Taj Exotica Maldives Resort & Spa The Residence Maldives at Dhigurah VARU by Atmosphere * Velaa Private Island Maldives * Waldorf Astoria You & Me by Cocoon Maldives

Resorts opening from 01st August (onwards)

Bandos Maldives Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Cheval Blanc Randheli Coco Bodu Hithi Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu Dusit Thani Maldives Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa Fun Island Resort Hotel Jen by Shangri-La JOALI Maldives LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort One&Only Reethi Rah RIU Palace ( from 17 August ) ROBINSON Club Noonu Royal Island Resort & Spa Sun Island Resort & Spa The Barefoot Eco Hotel Vakkaru Maldives

Resorts opening from 01st September (onwards)

Adaaran Club Rannalhi Adaaran Select Meedhupparu Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi Adaaran Prestige Vadoo Amari Havodda Maldives Champa Central Hotel Constance Moofushi Maldives Embudu Village Filitheyo Island Resort Gili Lankanfushi Maldives Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa Maldives Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives Hurawalhi Island Resort Kagi Maldives Spa Island Kandima Maldives Komandoo Island Resort Kudadoo Maldives Private Island Meeru Pullman Maldives Maamutaa The Nautilus Maldives Veligandu Vilamendhoo

Resorts opening from 01st october (onwards)

Amilla Fushi Anantara Dhigu Anantara Veli Baglioni Resort Maldives Baros Maldives COMO Cocoa Island Dhigali Maldives Faarufushi Maldives Finolhu Fushifaru Maldives Innahura Maldives Resort Huvafen Fushi JA Manafaru JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa Kandolhu Maldives Kanuhura Maldives Kuramathi Maldives Kuredu Kurumba Maldives Medhufushi Island Resort Naladhu Private Island Outrigger Konotta Maldives Ozen Reserve Vittaveli Raffles Maldives Meradhoo Reethi Faru Rihiveli The Dream ROBINSON Club Maldives Sun Aqua Iru Veli Sun Aqua Vilu Reef The Residence Maldives at Falhumaafushi The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort The Sun Siyam Iru Fushi The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort Velassaru Maldives W Maldives

Resort opening on 16th November

COMO Maalifushi

Unfortunately the following resorts haven’t released any opening dates. Hopefully they will soon…

Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas

Brennia Kottefaru

Carpe Diem Beach Resort & Spa

Centara Ras Fushi

Club Med Finolhu

Club Med Kani

Coco Privé Kuda Hithi

Dhigufaru Island Resort

Dreamland Maldives

Eriyadu Island Resort

Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi

Heritance Aarah Maldives

Hondaafushi

Intercontinental Maldives Maamunagau

Kihaa Maldives

Makunudu

Malahini Kuda Bandos

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives

Niyama Private Islands

Reethi Beach

RIU Atoll

Sheraton Full Moon Maldives (the last announcement hasn’t been updated with an unconfirmed closed date until 30 June 2020)

Summer Island (the last announcement hasn’t been updated with an unconfirmed closed date until 30 June 2020)

The Standard, Maldives

Thulhagiri Island Resort

