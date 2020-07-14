TOP 10 Maldives Resorts 2016

The Maldives TOP 10 Best Resorts 2016

– OFFICIAL –

5th Edition

The Maldives Best Hotels 2016 as Voted by You are :

# 1 .Baros Maldives

# 2 .Gili Lankanfushi

# 3 .Velassaru

# 3 .Six Senses Laamu ( ex.aeq )

# 4 .Velaa Private Island

# 4 .Soneva Jani ( ex.aeq )

# 5 .Mirihi Island Resort

# 6 .Soneva Fushi

# 6 .Kandolhu ( ex.aeq )

# 7 .One & Only Reethi Rah

# 8 .Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru

# 8 .Cheval Blanc Randheli ( ex.aeq )

# 9 .OZEN by Atmosphere at Maadhoo

# 10 .W Maldives

# 10 .Coco Bodu Hithi ( ex.aeq )

Discover the 5th Annual “TOP 10 Maldives Dreamy Resorts” Results for 2016.

Voted by our Readers who answered the Question :

In Which Resort Are You Dreaming of Spending your Maldives Holidays ?

We have finally compiled the result and it’s now time to submit them to you.

The following list is a combination of your votes.

Note : 15 Resorts are listed as some of them were more or less equally placed due to a very similar amount of votes.

TOP 10 Resorts Maldives 2016

The TOP 10 Maldives Dreamy Resorts in 2016 as chosen by YOU are :

Number 10

Coco Bodu Hithi



10

W Maldives

Number 9

OZEN by Atmosphere at Maadhoo

Number 8

Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru

8

Cheval Blanc Randheli

Number 7

One & Only Reethi Rah

Number 6

Soneva Fushi

Number 6

Kandolhu Island Maldives

Number 5

Mirihi Island Resort

Number 4

Velaa Private Island

4

Soneva Jani

Number 3

Velassaru

3

Six Senses Laamu

Number 2

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives

Number 1

Baros Maldives