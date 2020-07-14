Menù
- 1 The Maldives TOP 10 Best Resorts 2016 – OFFICIAL –
The Maldives TOP 10 Best Resorts 2016
– OFFICIAL –
5th Edition
The Maldives Best Hotels 2016 as Voted by You are :
# 1 .Baros Maldives
# 2 .Gili Lankanfushi
# 3 .Velassaru
# 3 .Six Senses Laamu ( ex.aeq )
# 4 .Velaa Private Island
# 4 .Soneva Jani ( ex.aeq )
# 5 .Mirihi Island Resort
# 6 .Soneva Fushi
# 6 .Kandolhu ( ex.aeq )
# 7 .One & Only Reethi Rah
# 8 .Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru
# 8 .Cheval Blanc Randheli ( ex.aeq )
# 9 .OZEN by Atmosphere at Maadhoo
# 10 .W Maldives
# 10 .Coco Bodu Hithi ( ex.aeq )
Discover the 5th Annual “TOP 10 Maldives Dreamy Resorts” Results for 2016.
Voted by our Readers who answered the Question :
In Which Resort Are You Dreaming of Spending your Maldives Holidays ?
We have finally compiled the result and it’s now time to submit them to you.
The following list is a combination of your votes.
Note : 15 Resorts are listed as some of them were more or less equally placed due to a very similar amount of votes.
TOP 10 Resorts Maldives 2016
The TOP 10 Maldives Dreamy Resorts in 2016 as chosen by YOU are :
