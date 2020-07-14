the-new-way-to-travel:-stay-small,-stay-safe-with-small-luxury-hotels

Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) is launching the ‘Stay Small, Stay Safe’ initiative that offers enhanced health and detailed safety guidelines for all 520 member hotels in 90 countries. Nearly 230 SLH member hotels have now re-opened and many prepare to open in the coming months. The program aims to ease guests’ cleanliness concerns as they prepare to travel the world once again.

A recent survey conducted of SLH guests shows over 90% of travellers would feel more comfortable staying in a small independent hotel. The ‘Stay Small, Stay Safe’ initiative’s goal is to provide travellers with the intimate, less crowded hotel experiences they are seeking. With an average of 50 rooms per SLH property, these destinations can offer secluded, discrete options with safety standards.

In order to safeguard these standards, SLH has entered a partnership with the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) for its hotels to pursue GBAC STAR™ accreditation. This accreditation provides third-party validation that ensure hotels have the proper cleaning protocols, disinfection techniques and work practices in place so guests can relax during their stay.

Additionally, a ‘Stay Small, Stay Safe’ module will be launched on the SLH website, helping guests and travel advisors make informed decisions by guiding visitors’ journeys through the site. The SLH module aims to provide the latest updates on border openings, quarantine restrictions, best practices and information pertaining to COVID-19 precautions at each hotel. The SLH Quality Assurance Policy will also update the 700-point Mystery Inspection program checklist. Mystery Inspectors are anonymous SLH staffers who pose as guests at member locations to ensure that each destination adheres to SLH standards. The update will add 136 checkpoints related to health, safety and cleanliness standards performed at all 520 hotels annually. The heightened standards for hygiene will be critical for the safety and comfort of each guest and staff member as hotels reopen their doors.

“Travellers are yearning for a change of scenery and have already begun to cautiously book their next adventure, and with these new measures, SLH can confidently reassure each guest of a worry-free stay,” says Jean-Francois Ferret, CEO at Small Luxury Hotels of the World.

