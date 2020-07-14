the-most-beautiful-hotel-bathrooms-with-lagoon-views-in-maldives

Are you Dreaming of a lagoon view while soaking in your bath? Let me satisfy your wishes with some of the most stunning open-air hotel Bathrooms in Maldives.

About my quest for a Dreamy Bathroom in MAldives…



You’ve loved my first series on The Most Extraordinary Hotel Bathrooms We’ve Seen in Maldives back in 2016, introducing 13 bathrooms where we had the pleasure to stay.

Since 2016, more than 50 new resorts have opened in Maldives or have been redesigned with new villas or refurbished interiors.

4 years have now passed, it’s time to continue our discovery.

To satisfy your everlasting desire for beautiful Maldives places, I’ve scouted again all these new resorts and villas to see if they had (again) beautiful bathrooms to offer.

I was not disappointed.

ONCE AGAIN DESIGNERS AND HOTELIERS HAVE CREATED STUNNING BATHROOMS AND BATHTUBS WHERE WE CAN SOAK FOR HOURS.

Maldives Hotels bathrooms with lagoon views

A Bathtub with lagoon views please !

The following resort bathrooms, designed in various styles, modern sleek or tropical, create a sense of openness onto the outside.

NOTHING COMES TO DISTURB THE EYES, ALL THESE BATHROOMS, MODERN OR TROPICAL, OFFER STUNNING VIEWS ONTO THE OUTSIDE

With the view comes a new trend: chic minimalist design with a freestanding spa-inspired tub as the bathroom centerpiece.

Several Maldives resorts now offer a very modern bathroom design with clean lines and minimalist decor like the St Regis Vommuli or Vakkaru Maldives.

Designed around the same concept, these bathrooms offer a spa-inspired single bathtub, standing as the room centrepiece, almost like a decorative element.

Streamlined design Bathroom with open views onto the lagoon at St Regis Vommuli

The Maldivian classics : exotic interiors with natural materials and superb mixed woods.

Other resorts have chosen to keep their tropical feeling with bamboos, teck wood, and refined accessories like at Gili Lankanfushi, Movenpick Kuredhivaru or at Milaidhoo.



Tropical feeling in this bathroom with a lagoon view at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives.

A bathtub with Sunset views, a promise for romanticism

Some villas at Raffles Meradhoo, Angsana Velavaru or at OZEN at Maadhoo, offer bathtubs built especially to see the Sunset.

The sweet promise of a dreamy romantic bath at the end of a Maldivian day.

OZEN at Maadhoo Wind Villas offer beautiful Sunset Views

Note about the location of these bathrooms and respective villas.

For this new bathroom list I solely focused on the views. Therefore, most of the bathrooms you will see are located in over water villas.

If you prefer to spend your holidays in a beach villa, don’t despair, they have beautiful bathroom too.

Generally set at the rear of the villa for more privacy, they do not offer ocean views but often boast beautiful surroundings and other features such as open-air rain showers, tropical vegetation, sand floors and many other exotic assets, which makes them dreamy too.

That said, meanwhile I was scouting for these Very Much Wanted Maldives ocean views, I did find some beach villas which offer beautiful sceneries from their bathrooms.

Mostly located in Luxury resorts, they boast beautiful open views and total privacy despite their beach front location.

I now invite you to soak in the Maldives breathtaking scenery while you’re soaking in the tub !

Relax in these beautiful bathtubs and enjoy the lagoon views

Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi

Villa : All Water Villas

Bathroom with Ocean view in all water villas at Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi

You will find this beautiful bathroom at Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi.

At its edge, like a piece of modern art, stands a unique big copper bathtub (the only one in Maldives) with lagoon views. To maximize your experience, the bathroom is fitted with a Bose sound system.

Luckily and rare enough to be mentioned, this stunning bathroom can be found in all water villas at the resort.

Opened in 2018, Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi is located in Shaviyani Atoll.

Vakkaru Maldives

Villa : Over Water Villa

Over Water Villa Bathroom with Ocean view at Vakkaru

This bathtub, with ocean views, can be found in the resort Over Water Villa category. Designed in a sleek way, the bathroom has elegant lines with ocean views as the main asset.

Located in Baa Atoll, Vakkaru Maldives refurbished its villas in January 2020

Villa : Beach Villa With Pool Beach Villa With Pool Bathroom with a view at Vakkaru I also loved the bathtub view from the resort Beach Villa With Pool, opened onto the pool and the beach with complete privacy.

Joali Maldives

Villa : Three-Bedroom Ocean Villa

Bathroom With Ocean View in Joali Maldives Three-Bedroom Ocean Villa

This tropical chic bathroom offers stunning views over Joali huge lagoon. Decorated with marble, bamboo and refined accessories, the bathroom features a single bathtub at its edge with windows that open onto the villa deck. You can soak in this tub at Joali Maldives Three-Bedroom Ocean Villa.

Located in Raa Atoll, Joali Maldives is the first and only art – immersive hotel in Maldives. The resort opened in 2018.

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives has always offered some of the best ocean views, from all of their water villas, with bathtubs located at the very edge of the bathrooms ( see Part 1 ).

The Resort was recently renovated and now offer even more stunning bathroom settings and furnitures.

We were recently at Gili. I show you hereunder, first, the new Private Reserve bathrooms followed by the one located in all Water Villas and Residences.

Each bathroom is decorated in a tropical way with a chic Robinson feeling. Interiors are warm and cosy with a lot of wood, including drift woods.

All bathrooms boast hammered copper sinks, hanging mirrors where your reflection get surrounded by the blue lagoon in the background.

Gili Lankanfushi bathrooms are huge, probably the largest in Maldives, no matter the water villa category.

Entirely renovated, Gili Lankanfushi reopened on January 2020. The resort is located in North Male Atoll and offers Water Villas and Residences only.

Villa : The Private reserve

Built over 1700 sqm and located at 500 metres away from the resort shores, The Private Reserve at Gili lankanfushi is the World’s largest Water Villa.

This floating fantasy offers four vast bedrooms in addition to a private open-air cinema, a spoiling spa, air-conditioned gymnasium, an infinity pool and a two-storey water slide falling directly into the lagoon.

The private Reserve boasts 4 bathrooms including 2 master en-suites.

The first bathroom pictured here below is located on the right side of the Private Reserve and covers 100 sqm. A large rounded bathtub is positioned for thrilling views over the turquoise lagoon.

Bathroom with blue lagoon view at Gili Lankanfushi Private Reserve

The second ensuite bathroom, located on the left side of the Private Reserve, has a different setting, a smaller bathtub with windows and doors opened onto the Reserve surrounding big blue lagoon.

Villa : all Water Villas and Residences

The new Water Villas and Residences offer superbly designed en suite bathrooms where an oval freestanding tub offers a dreamy view onto the lagoon with its sliding window panels.

Bathroom with Ocean view in Gili Lankanfushi Water Villas and Residences

Anantara Veli

Villa : all Over Water Bungalows and Ocean Bungalows

Bathroom with lagoon views in Anantara Veli Over Water Bungalows

This beautiful view can be seen in one of Anantara Veli Overwater Bungalows.

The bathroom design blends oriental influences and modern lines with white stones, a freestanding deep bathtub and large doors from Thailand. Some bungalows also offer glass bottom panel to enjoy the marine life around the villa and Sunset views.

Entirely renovated in 2016, Anantara Veli, sister Island of Anantara Dhigu ( also featured in this list ) is located in South Male Atoll.

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives

Villa : Water Pool Villa

Bathroom with lagoon and island view in the Water Pool Villa at Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives

Exoticism at its best in this elegant bathroom located in 2 types of villas at Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives, the Overwater Pool Villa Ocean and the Overwater Pool Villa Sunrise Ocean.

The bathroom is decorated in a refined tropical design using natural materials and exotic woods. This boasts a stand alone bathtub to enjoy views on the resort beautiful wide blue lagoon.

Located in Noonu Atoll, Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives opened in 2018.

OZEN at Maadhoo

Villa : Wind Villa

Bathroom with Sunset and Ocean views in OZEN at Maadhoo Wind Villa

This bathroom located in OZEN at Maadhoo water villas, called the Wind Villas, boasts a stand-alone bathtub with unobstructed views onto the lagoon and the Sunset. Simple and elegant, the bathroom interior offers a cosy atmosphere with a mix of tropical woods, white tiles blended with brown and golden tones around the sink area. Perfectly set up at the extremity of the bathroom, close to its sliding doors, this ellipse-shaped tub is an invitation for romance.

Opened in 2016, OZEN at Maadhoo is located in South Male Atoll.

Angsana Velavaru

Villa : InOcean Sunrise or Sunset Pool Villas

Bathtub with a lagoon view in all InOcean Pool Villas at Angsana Velavaru

Designed in a contemporary chic style, this big bathroom can be found in the recently opened InOcean Pool Villas at Angsana Velavaru. The elegant space boasts a huge bathtub set by glass walls allowing you an endless view of the ocean, the Sunset ot the Sunrise.

Located in Dhaalu Atoll, Angsana Velavaru was entirely renovated in 2019.

The St regis Maldives Vommuli resort

The St Regis Vommuli features large bathrooms with lagoon views in some of their beach villas and water villas.

Designed with warm tones, their sliding doors entirely open onto the outside, with the resort blue lagoon as the main landscape. Each bathroom offers pure lines, luxurious marbles and an extensive choice of bathroom amenities.

Opened in 2016, The St Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is located in Dhaalu Atoll.

The 2 bathrooms presented here are located in the Overwater Villa With Pool followed by the Two-Bedroom Family Villa With Pool.

Villa : Overwater Villa With Pool

Located in the opulent Overwater Villa With Pool, this elegant bathroom offers unobstructed views onto Vommuli big blue lagoon and a direct access to the villa pool.

Bathroom with Blue Lagoon view in St Regis Vommuli Overwater Villa With Pool

Villa : Two-Bedroom Family Villa With Pool

This timeless design bathroom is located in Two-Bedroom Family Villa With Pool, a 334 sqm two-storey beach front villa. The oversized soaking bathtub stands close to the sliding doors with a direct access to the pool and the beach.

Bathroom with Ocean view at St Regis Vommuli

Raffles Meradhoo

Villa : Sunset Overwater Villa With Pool

Bathroom with Ocean view at Raffles Meradhoo Sunset Overwater Villa With Pool

Facing the Sunset, this beautiful bathroom is located in Raffles Meradhoo Sunset Overwater Villa With Pool. The deep soaking bathtub stands alone, close to the large windows that offer beautiful views onto the resort stunning reefs. Modern and elegant, this light filled bathroom is designed with cream marbles and natural colors. The tropical blinds attached to the large windows offer a clever sun shielding and a sensual atmosphere according to your desire.

Opened in 2019, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo is located in Gaafu Alifu Atoll.

Anantara Dhigu

Villa : All Over Water Suites

Bathroom with Lagoon view in Anantara Dhigu new Over Water Suites

Soak in the blue lagoon directly from this bathtub at Anantara Dhigu Resort & Spa.

Already featured in first extraordinary bathroom series, the resort revamped Over Water Suites have once again beautiful bathrooms.

Bright and minimalist, this bathroom offers a stand alone spa inspired tub in all the resort Over Water Suites, with Sunrise or Sunset views. Some Oversuites boast a private pool.

Anantara Dhigu is located in South Male Atoll. The Overwater suites were revamped in 2016.

KANDIMA MALDIVES

Villa : Aqua Pool Villa

Bathroom with Ocean views in Kandima Maldives Aqua Pool Villa

Kandima Maldives, the most economic resort of this list, offers in its over water villas, called Aqua Villas, cool bathrooms with beautiful views onto the lagoon.

Modern and well equipped, they offer a deep soaking freestanding tub surrounded by large windows overlooking the pool ( if featured, Aqua Villas also come without pool ) and the sea.

Opened in 2017, Kandima Maldives is located in Dhaalu Atoll.

Faarufushi

Villa : Island Residence With Pool

Lagoon and Beach View from the Island Residence With Pool bathroom at Faarufushi

Unique in this list, this tropical chic bathroom offers total privacy and direct access to the beach. The big bathtub free stands between the pool and the bedroom with open views onto the lagoon. Enjoy this exotic bathtub in the stunning Island Residence With Pool at Faarufushi.

Opened in 2019, Faarufushi is located in Raa Atoll.

Westin Maldives Miriandhoo

Villa : All Over Water Villas

Bathroom with Ocean view from Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Over Water Villa With Pool

Located in the same space as the bedroom, this lovely bathroom can be hidden by thick sliding curtains. Chic, sleek and framed with warm tones, it offers unobstructed views onto the lagoon and the island reef, an ideal location for snorkeling.

You can soak in this bathtub in all water villas at Westin Maldives Miriandhoo. The pool view is optional in some villas.

Opened in 2018, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo is located in Baa Atoll.

Milaidhoo

Milaidhoo, one of Maldives most romantic island, features 2 different kinds of bathrooms with lagoon views in all their water villas.

Entirely opened onto the outside decks, these tropical chic bathrooms are fitted with luxury amenities including a full range of Acqua di Parma products and a deep soaking tub that can be turned into a dreamy bath for 2.

Located in Baa Atoll, Milaidhoo opened in 2016.

The 2 bathrooms presented here are located in the Ocean Residence With Private Pool and the Water Pool Villa

Villa : Ocean Residence With Private Pool

Intimate and inspiring, this beautiful exotic bathroom is an invitation for romanticism. Very private and yet entirely opened onto the outside without any interruption, the deep soaking bathtub is prepared with petal flowers, scented oil, chocolate and champagne for all Honeymooners.

Bathroom with Ocean view in Milaidhoo Ocean Residence With Private Pool

Villa : Water Pool Villa

Smaller than in the Residence above, the Water Pool Villa bathrooms offer a vast space and boast the same elegant design. With direct access to the deck and the surrounding resort reefs, it features a deep curved bathtub standing at the edge to take full advantage of the ocean views.

Bathroom with Ocean view in Milaidhoo Water Villa With Pool

