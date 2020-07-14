the-maldives-very-private-islands-that-can-be-yours

Secluded Suites and Pavilions, floating palaces isolated in the middle of the lagoon, Ultra Luxury Villas for sale, Resorts that can be privatised, Super Private Islands, the Maldives have all kinds of extraordinary secluded little pieces of paradise for the elite travelers.The Maldives Islands embody the dream of an ultimate luxury escape.

The Maldives Islands lay like scattered gems in the middle of the Indian Ocean. 1200 Islands spread on a territory of 80 000 Km2.

Maldives Islands Aerial Photo by Sakis Papadopoulos

The archipelago, beautifully called by Maldivians The Island Kingdom (Dhivehi Raajje), offers absolute privacy and seclusion only by their physical location.

Maldives. Where Any Dreamy Moment is possible

A Very Private Moment on a sandbank

The Maldives showcase one of the World’s most extraordinary collection of high-end Resorts, Boutique Hotels and Private Islands.

Secluded Suites and Pavilions, floating palaces isolated in the middle of the lagoon, Ultra Luxury Villas for sale, Beach Mansions….

Amilla Fushi Estate Grand Sunset Residence at One & Only Reethi Rah Maldives Soneva Fushi Private Reserve Soneva Jani 3 Bedroom Water Villa with Slide Gili Lankanfushi Maldives Private Reserve Jacob Astor Estate at St Regis Maldives Vommuli

With so many exquisite secluded luxury Suites and Residences, you will surely find your own little piece of paradise to hide in the Maldives

Despite their seclusion and stunning features, these extraordinary tropical mansions might not be enough for a small society of elite travelers who requires a higher level of privacy and security that only Private Islands can offer.

In Maldives there are Resort Islands that can be made Private and Private Islands.

Here are the Ultimate Pieces of Paradise you can rent and make entirely yours.

Maldives Private Islands for rent. 6 photos

Four Seasons Maldives Private Island Voavah Cheval Blanc Randheli Ithaafushi Private island Coco Privé Kuda Hithi Private Island Kudadoo Private Island Velaa Private Island

In Maldives, you can transform a Resort into a Private Island or rent a Private Island.

The difference ?

Make an Island Private means that you rent a entire resort and transform into your own. You rent the whole resort and no other guests other than yours will stay. This kind of rental is for a large amount of guests, for 30 people and more.

Resorts are privatized for big celebrations or events.

means that you rent a entire resort and transform into your own. You rent the whole resort and no other guests other than yours will stay. This kind of rental is for a large amount of guests, for 30 people and more. Resorts are privatized for big celebrations or events. A Private Island is the Quintessence of a Private Island. It is not a resort but an Island that is meant to be rented as such.

Generally very small and composed of 1 Master villa and several separated Suites for guests and family it offers the outmost personalized service you can dream of.

Rent an entire Maldives Resort and make it your own Island.

Several island resorts, small and exclusive enough, can be entirely rented like Velaa Private Island, Naladhu, Raffles Meradhoo, Cheval Blanc Randheli or Kudadoo Private Island to name a few.

Exclusivity, sophistication, spa treatments, excursions and water sports, private yachts and seaplane, butlers and Chef at your services.

These ultra luxury small resorts are all yours.

3 Small Maldives Luxury Resorts that you can rent

You can choose to transform these resort islands into your own tropical playground.

Velaa Private Island. 45 Villas

Velaa Private Island offers 45 exclusive villas and residences, a golf course, some of the finest Spa treatments, a submarine and a stunning design.

Velaa Private Island. Kudadoo Private Island. 15 Water Villas

Kudadoo Private Island offers 15 over-water residences and a fully-inclusive experience that makes everything available to you at any time and anywhere.









Kudadoo Private Island

Cheval Blanc Randheli. 46 Villas

Contemporary and remarkably refined, Cheval Blanc Randheli can be rented as a whole private Island. The Island is composed of six islands and and 46 villas scattered all over the Maison.

Cheval Blanc Randheli can be rented as a Private Island

If these resorts are too big for your needs, you will prefer to rent a smaller Island, Private by essence.

3 Ultimate Private Islands in Maldives that you can rent.

Four Seasons Maldives Private Island Voavah

Four Seasons Maldives Private Island Voavah is a secluded five-acre (two hectare) little private haven located in Baa Atoll.

Voavah is the third dreamy Island of Four Seasons in Maldives ( see Landaa Giraavaru and Kuda Huraa ) and can be entirely yours.

This Very Private Island guarantees full privacy protection with CCTV, night vision cameras, and 24-hour on-site security patrols.

Four Seasons Voavah Private Island for rent

Voavah Private Island boasts 7 bedrooms including a double storey Beach House, an overwater spa, a dive school and a 62-foot (18.9 metre) yacht.

A multicultural on-site team bestows nurturing one-on-one service, with private Chefs, wellness, recreation, diving, housekeeping, childcare and a marine conservation centre.







Four Seasons Voavah. Double Storey Beach Villa

Four Seasons Maldives Private Island Voavah can be rented for up to 22 persons at 56 000 USD per night.

Coco Privé Kuda Hithi Island

Coco Privé Private Island is one of the world’s most exclusive private islands. Located in North Male Atoll, the very private 1.4 hectares ( app. 13,000 sqft ) luxury island consists of a main villa plus 5 guest villas, a private kitchen with a team of Chefs, private Gym, Spa treatments on demand, a private yacht, personal trainers and diving guides, and absolutely everything you need.

Coco Privé can be rented for up to 12 persons.

A 45 000 USD per night guarantees you the utmost privacy and customized service you ever wish for.

Ithaafushi Private Island by Waldorf Astoria

The newly opened Luxury Resort Waldorf Astoria Ithaafushi also offers the possibility to rent your own Very Private Island with Ithaafushi Private Island.

Located in South Male Atoll, Waldorf Astoria Ithaafushi Private Island boasts a three-bedroom beach villa, two-bedroom overwater villa and a four-bedroom residence with its own Jacuzzi.

Waldorf Astoria Ithaafushi Private Island

The 32 000 sqm2 Exclusive Private Island features 5 pools, a cinema, a private entertainment clubhouse a Jacuzzi, a spa and a gym, children’s pool and playground, and a dedicated team of private chefs and personal butlers.