Enjoy The Lagoon View from The Blue Hole Pool at St Regis Vommuli Iridium Spa

The spa IRIDIUM, the largest overwater spa in the Maldives, is located at St Regis Vommuli Maldives.

The impressive 1,850-square-meter spa looks like a lobster from the sky.

Iridium spa boasts the largest hydraulic pool in the Maldives called the Blue Hole Pool.

The expansive Blue Hole Pool can accommodate up to 12 persons and faces the Ocean.

Iridim Spa was voted Maldives’ Best Resort Spa 2018’, ‘Indian Ocean’s Best Resort Spa 2018’, ‘World’s Best Resort Spa 2018’, and ‘World’s Best Spa Signature Treatment 2018 for its Caviar Journey’ at the World’s Spa Awards.

The Blue Hole Pool has a beautiful Ocean View.

During Day time the spa Blue Hole Pool offers wondferful views onlto the Ocean.

At night the pool transforms itself into a magical place to be.

Before/After

Slide the Cursor from Right to Left to see the view at day and at night, after Sunset.

Interactive views based on © St Regis Vommuli Photos