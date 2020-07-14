from-montenegro-to-the-hamptons:-5-luxurious-hotels-to-start-dreaming-about

Small Luxury Hotels of the World has added another round of luxurious properties to its growing portfolio. Hand-picking luxury hotels and boutique properties from across the globe, the company’s current collection includes everything from a boutique resort nestled on the edges of Erhai Lake in China, to an elegant hotel on eight acres near where Pablo Picasso once called home. And now, they’ve announced a further five additions, including two properties in new destinations for the brand – Montenegro and the Hamptons.

Angkor Village Hotel, Siem Reap, Cambodia

Located in the heart of Siem Reap just minutes from historic Angkor Wat, the Angkor Village Hotel is a collection of Khmer houses set amongst lush tropical gardens, made with carefully selected local materials sourced from the community. The hotel’s eco-conscious ethos comes from reducing energy consumption with efficient devices and movement sensors, all the way to reducing single use plastics throughout their room amenities.

Guests can eat dinner by torchlight in L’Auberge des Temples – a ‘floating’ pavilion surrounded by lotus-laden pools – which serves delicious Khmer recipes made with locally sourced ingredients. Nearby, the onsite Apsara Theatre allows guests insight into traditional Cambodian dances and Khmer culture.

The 42 rooms start from $233 AUD per night, including breakfast.

slh.com/angkor-village-hotel