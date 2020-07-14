all-maldives-resorts-with-water-slides

These Resorts in Maldives have massive slides to take you right into the lagoon or in pools.

First imagined by Soneva Resorts, water slides are the new WOW factor in Maldives with several resorts now featuring them in villas, on the beach, in Kids Clubs and even in restaurants.

Launched first at Soneva Fushi in the super Beach villa The Private Reserve back in 2002, waterslides can now be found in various resorts in Maldives for our pleasure.

The private Reserve at Soneva Fushi was the first Villa with a water slide in Maldives

The Private Reserve with slide at Soneva Fushi



Water slides come in many flavors in Maldives.





Water slides falling down into swimming-pools or lagoons, sliding down from water villa rooftops, restaurants or set up in kids clubs, on the beach…



These dreamy fun rides come in many flavors in Maldives.

Straight from the rooftop of your villa to the Maldivian Lagoon, these water slides will make you scream of happiness

Soneva Jani So Fun Water Slides start from the water villas rooftops and fall right into the blue lagoon

Soneva Resorts are precursors in Water Slides in Maldives

If you dream of sliding down from several metres in the lagoon or in your own pool you should stay at one of Soneva resorts in Maldives.

Precursors and Masters in water slide fantasies in Maldives, Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani remain the ultimate resorts where you will find them at their best.

Pool slides or lagoon slides, both resorts offer a water slide in almost all of their villas.

To ease the gliding ( we don’t want to stick on the tube when sliding down ) an hydraulic system drives water along the slide to ensure smoothness in the ride.

You Dreamt of it ? Soneva did it.

The Ever So Amazing Water Villas with slides that fall down into the lagoon at Soneva Jani.

The 1 Bedroom Water Villa With Slide at Soneva Jani

Villa 43, located at Soneva Fushi, is one of the resort many Beach villas featured with a water slide.

The Beach Villa number 43, located at Soneva Fushi, has a big water slide coming down from the villa rooftop to the private swimming-pool.

Soneva Fushi, who has the largest amount of water slides in Maldives, went beyond with a gigantic water slide inside the resort Kids Club and at the resort overwater restaurant Out-Of-The-Blue.

Recent addition to Soneva Fushi, the restaurant Out-Of-The-Blue and its huge water slide. Waiting for your meal will not be a problem there.

Water slide at Out-Of-The-Blue overwater restaurant at Soneva Fushi

Soneva Fushi kids club, called The Den, is a pure fantasy for kids with its gigantic water slide falling down into a big swimming-pool

Soneva Fushi kids club is a pure fantasy for kids with its gigantic water slide

Soneva Jani also features a restaurant dotted with a water slide.

The restaurant The Gathering at Soneva Jani and it incredible water slide

Other resorts have recently added a water slide in their water villas like Jumeirah Vittaveli.

Jumeirah Vittaveli Water Villas with slides

OBLU Sangeli has inaugurated its beach waterslide last year and Hard Rock Hotel has followed with a huge water slide running down into the resort main pool.

OBLU at Sangeli has a huge Beach Water slide that falls down into the lagoon

The Beach Water Slide at OBLU Sangeli

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives features a swimming pool with a water slide and underwater speakers

The Pool water slide at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives

I love waterslides, it is one of my favorite Maldives dream. We had, together with my son, the chance to test one of the most fabulous flume ride in Maldives at Gili Lankanfushi Private Reserve, the world’s largest Water Villa.

It was absolutely FUN.

When Dreams become reality.

My son sliding down the huge water slide at Gili Lankanfushi Private Reserve My son sliding down Gili Lankanfushi’s Private Reserve big water slide

Sliding from the 5 metres rooftop tube down to the blue lagoon definitely wowed us.

The Private Reserve Water Slide at Gili Lankanfushi in a short Video.

Sliding down into the lagoon from the water slide at Gili Lankanfushi Private Reserve. Unforgettable ! Such an entertainment. One of the best fun Maldives moment.

I really hope that one day you will also try one of them !

Beach and Water villas with slides, restaurants with slides, kids clubs with slides, hotels pools…You should find your dream amongst this extensive list.



To help you choose your resort with a water slide for your next holidays in Maldives, I roamed the Archipelago and I’ve gathered them all here !





Put your swimsuit,

BE A KID

and ENJOY THE RIDE !



Enjoy the ride



Water Villas with a Water Slides





Currently, Water Villas with Water slides sliding down into the lagoon are available at Soneva Jani, Gili Lankanfushi, Jumeirah Vittaveli and soon at Soneva Fushi.

At Soneva Jani Soneva Jani features both overwater and island villas. Many of Soneva Jani’s Water Villas feature water slides located on the top deck falling down directly into the lagoon below



4 BEDROOM WATER RESERVE WITH SLIDE



4 BEDROOM WATER RESERVE WITH SLIDE AT SONEVA JANI



3 Bedroom Water Reserve with Slide



3 BEDROOM WATER RESERVE WITH SLIDE AT SONEVA JANI

2 Bedroom Water Retreat with Slide



2 BEDROOM WATER RETREAT WITH SLIDE AT SONEVA JANI



1 Bedroom Water Retreat with Slide



1 BEDROOM WATER RETREAT WITH SLIDE AT SONEVA JANI

At Gili Lankanfushi Gili Lankanfushi Maldives features a Water Slide in The Private Reserve, its largest Water Villa and the largest in the world too.



The Private Reserve



Gili Lankanfushi Maldives The Private Reserve With Water Slide

At Jumeirah Vittaveli Jumeirah Vittaveli features 2 types of Water Villas with slides.

The Infinity Pool Ocean Villas and The Private Ocean Retreats.



Infinity Pool Ocean Villa with Slide



INFINITY POOL OCEAN VILLA WITH SLIDE AT JUMEIRAH VITTAVELI



Private Ocean Retreat with Slide



PRIVATE OCEAN RETREAT WITH SLIDE AT JUMEIRAH VITTAVELI

At Soneva Fushi, soon. As I write these lines, Soneva Fushi is building new Villas overwater that will be featured with massive water slides.

Both villas, one with 2 Bedrooms and the other one with 1 Bedroom should be open in June 2020.



2 Bedroom Water Retreat with Slide. Announced for June 1, 2020.



2 BEDROOM WATER RETREAT WITH SLIDE at SONEVA FUSHI



1 Bedroom Water Retreat with Slide. Announced for JUNE 1, 2020.



1 BEDROOM WATER RETREAT WITH SLIDE at SONEVA FUSHI



Beach Villas with water Slides





Currently, Beach Villas with Water Slides are only available at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani.

At Soneva Fushi Soneva Fushi is the Ultimate Dream Resort if you are looking for such a fantasy Villa with 7 Categories of Beach Villas offering Water Slides ! The largest Beach Villa, being The Private Reserve which covers SQ. METRES 5,540 sqm / 59,632 sqf.



VILLA THE PRIVATE RESERVE WITH WATER SLIDE



The Private Reserve with slide at Soneva Fushi.



Villa Number 43 with water slide



VILLA NUMBER 43 WITH WATER SLIDE AT SONEVA FUSHI



Villa Number 15 with water slide



VILLA NUMBER 15 WITH WATERSLIDE AT SONEVA FUSHI



Villa Number 37 with water slide



VILLA NUMBER 37 WITH WATER SLIDE AT SONEVA FUSHI



Villa Number 38 with water slide



VILLA NUMBER 38 WITH WATER SLIDE AT SONEVA FUSHI



Villa Number 42 with water slide



VILLA NUMBER 42 WITH WATER SLIDE AT SONEVA FUSHI



Villa Number 41 with water slide



VILLA NUMBER 41 WITH WATER SLIDE AT SONEVA FUSHI

At Soneva Jani Soneva Jani features 2 impressive beach villas dotted with pool water slides , called Island Reserves.



4 Bedroom Island Reserve with Slide



4 BEDROOM ISLAND RESERVE WITH SLIDE AT SONEVA JANI



3 Bedroom Island Reserve at soneva jani



3 BEDROOM ISLAND RESERVE AT SONEVA JANI



Restaurants & Bars with Water Slides





Soneva Fushi and Soneva Fushi are ( again ) the only resorts currently proposing restaurants with Water Slides. Slides are perched at the top of their high roofs, besides the restaurant and bar.

Open in June 2018, Out-of-the-Blue restaurant is Soneva Fushi’s latest dining destination.



Out-OF-The-Blue restaurant with water slide at soneva Fushi



Water slide at Out-Of-The-Blue overwater restaurant at Soneva Fushi

The Gathering is a massive floating structure that hosts Soneva Jani’s main dining outlets as well as an Observatory, a Spa, a gift-shop, a water sports and a diving centre. The big Water slide is located at the second floor.



the gathering restaurant with water Slide at soneva jani



THE GATHERING RESTAURANT WITH WATER SLIDE AT SONEVA JANI



Kids Clubs with Water Slides





It’s hard to compete with Soneva Fushi Kids Club / Den amazing Water Slide.

A few other resorts also have water slides in their Kids Clubs.

They are smaller, less impressive but still super fun for kids !



The Kids club water slide at soneva Fushi



Soneva Fushi kids club is a pure fantasy for kids with its gigantic water slide

The Kids club water slide at Cheval Blanc Randheli



THE KIDS CLUB WATER SLIDE AT CHEVAL BLANC RANDHELI



The Kids club water slide at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau



THE KIDS CLUB WATER SLIDE AT INTERCONTINENTAL MALDIVES MAAMUNAGAU



The Kids club water slide at Velaa Private ISland



THE KIDS CLUB WATER SLIDE AT VELAA PRIVATE ISLAND



The Kids club water slide at Holiday Inn KAndooma





Beach Water Slides







THE WATER SLIDE ON the beach at OBLU SANGELI



OBLU at Sangeli is the only Resort in Maldives featuring a Beach Water Slide. Located close to the Resort main swimming Pool, its location allows people to slide down into the blue lagoon directly from the beach. Fun time for everyone.

THE WATERSLIDE ON THE BEACH AT OBLU SANGELI



Resort Pool Water Slides







THE Pool WATER SLIDE at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives



Hard Rock Hotel Maldives which opened in September 2019 last year has a huge Water slide installed in its main Pool. The resort swimming pool has also underwater speakers.

THE POOL WATER SLIDE AT HARD ROCK HOTEL MALDIVES



Maldives Resorts With Waters Slides. More Photos

