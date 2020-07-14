all-maldives-resorts-with-water-slides

These Resorts in Maldives have massive slides to take you right into the lagoon or in pools.
First imagined by Soneva Resorts, water slides are the new WOW factor in Maldives with several resorts now featuring them in villas, on the beach, in Kids Clubs and even in restaurants.
Launched first at Soneva Fushi in the super Beach villa The Private Reserve back in 2002, waterslides can now be found in various resorts in Maldives for our pleasure.
The private Reserve at Soneva Fushi was the first Villa with a water slide in Maldives
Menù
- 1 Water slides come in many flavors in Maldives.
- 2 Water Villas with a Water Slides
- 3 Beach Villas with water Slides
- 4 Restaurants & Bars with Water Slides
- 5 Kids Clubs with Water Slides
- 6 Beach Water Slides
- 7 Resort Pool Water Slides
Water slides come in many flavors in Maldives.
Water slides falling down into swimming-pools or lagoons, sliding down from water villa rooftops, restaurants or set up in kids clubs, on the beach…
These dreamy fun rides come in many flavors in Maldives.
Straight from the rooftop of your villa to the Maldivian Lagoon, these water slides will make you scream of happiness
If you dream of sliding down from several metres in the lagoon or in your own pool you should stay at one of Soneva resorts in Maldives.
Precursors and Masters in water slide fantasies in Maldives, Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani remain the ultimate resorts where you will find them at their best.
Pool slides or lagoon slides, both resorts offer a water slide in almost all of their villas.
To ease the gliding ( we don’t want to stick on the tube when sliding down ) an hydraulic system drives water along the slide to ensure smoothness in the ride.
You Dreamt of it ? Soneva did it.
The Ever So Amazing Water Villas with slides that fall down into the lagoon at Soneva Jani.
Villa 43, located at Soneva Fushi, is one of the resort many Beach villas featured with a water slide.
Soneva Fushi, who has the largest amount of water slides in Maldives, went beyond with a gigantic water slide inside the resort Kids Club and at the resort overwater restaurant Out-Of-The-Blue.
Recent addition to Soneva Fushi, the restaurant Out-Of-The-Blue and its huge water slide. Waiting for your meal will not be a problem there.
Soneva Fushi kids club, called The Den, is a pure fantasy for kids with its gigantic water slide falling down into a big swimming-pool
Soneva Jani also features a restaurant dotted with a water slide.
Other resorts have recently added a water slide in their water villas like Jumeirah Vittaveli.
OBLU Sangeli has inaugurated its beach waterslide last year and Hard Rock Hotel has followed with a huge water slide running down into the resort main pool.
OBLU at Sangeli has a huge Beach Water slide that falls down into the lagoon
Hard Rock Hotel Maldives features a swimming pool with a water slide and underwater speakers
I love waterslides, it is one of my favorite Maldives dream. We had, together with my son, the chance to test one of the most fabulous flume ride in Maldives at Gili Lankanfushi Private Reserve, the world’s largest Water Villa.
It was absolutely FUN.
When Dreams become reality.
My son sliding down the huge water slide at Gili Lankanfushi Private Reserve
Sliding from the 5 metres rooftop tube down to the blue lagoon definitely wowed us.
The Private Reserve Water Slide at Gili Lankanfushi in a short Video.
Sliding down into the lagoon from the water slide at Gili Lankanfushi Private Reserve. Unforgettable ! Such an entertainment. One of the best fun Maldives moment.
I really hope that one day you will also try one of them !
Beach and Water villas with slides, restaurants with slides, kids clubs with slides, hotels pools…You should find your dream amongst this extensive list.
To help you choose your resort with a water slide for your next holidays in Maldives, I roamed the Archipelago and I’ve gathered them all here !
Put your swimsuit,
BE A KID
and ENJOY THE RIDE !
Water Villas with a Water Slides
Currently, Water Villas with Water slides sliding down into the lagoon are available at Soneva Jani, Gili Lankanfushi, Jumeirah Vittaveli and soon at Soneva Fushi.
At Soneva Jani
Soneva Jani features both overwater and island villas.
Many of Soneva Jani’s Water Villas feature water slides located on the top deck falling down directly into the lagoon below
4 BEDROOM WATER RESERVE WITH SLIDE
3 Bedroom Water Reserve with Slide
2 Bedroom Water Retreat with Slide
1 Bedroom Water Retreat with Slide
At Gili Lankanfushi
Gili Lankanfushi Maldives features a Water Slide in The Private Reserve, its largest Water Villa and the largest in the world too.
The Private Reserve
At Jumeirah Vittaveli
Jumeirah Vittaveli features 2 types of Water Villas with slides.
The Infinity Pool Ocean Villas and The Private Ocean Retreats.
Infinity Pool Ocean Villa with Slide
Private Ocean Retreat with Slide
At Soneva Fushi, soon.
As I write these lines, Soneva Fushi is building new Villas overwater that will be featured with massive water slides.
Both villas, one with 2 Bedrooms and the other one with 1 Bedroom should be open in June 2020.
2 Bedroom Water Retreat with Slide. Announced for June 1, 2020.
1 Bedroom Water Retreat with Slide. Announced for JUNE 1, 2020.
Beach Villas with water Slides
Currently, Beach Villas with Water Slides are only available at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani.
At Soneva Fushi
Soneva Fushi is the Ultimate Dream Resort if you are looking for such a fantasy Villa with 7 Categories of Beach Villas offering Water Slides !
The largest Beach Villa, being The Private Reserve which covers SQ. METRES 5,540 sqm / 59,632 sqf.
VILLA THE PRIVATE RESERVE WITH WATER SLIDE
Villa Number 43 with water slide
Villa Number 15 with water slide
Villa Number 37 with water slide
Villa Number 38 with water slide
Villa Number 42 with water slide
Villa Number 41 with water slide
At Soneva Jani
Soneva Jani features 2 impressive beach villas dotted with pool water slides , called Island Reserves.
4 Bedroom Island Reserve with Slide
3 Bedroom Island Reserve at soneva jani
Restaurants & Bars with Water Slides
Soneva Fushi and Soneva Fushi are ( again ) the only resorts currently proposing restaurants with Water Slides. Slides are perched at the top of their high roofs, besides the restaurant and bar.
Open in June 2018, Out-of-the-Blue restaurant is Soneva Fushi’s latest dining destination.
Out-OF-The-Blue restaurant with water slide at soneva Fushi
The Gathering is a massive floating structure that hosts Soneva Jani’s main dining outlets as well as an Observatory, a Spa, a gift-shop, a water sports and a diving centre. The big Water slide is located at the second floor.
the gathering restaurant with water Slide at soneva jani
Kids Clubs with Water Slides
It’s hard to compete with Soneva Fushi Kids Club / Den amazing Water Slide.
A few other resorts also have water slides in their Kids Clubs.
They are smaller, less impressive but still super fun for kids !
The Kids club water slide at soneva Fushi
The Kids club water slide at Cheval Blanc Randheli
The Kids club water slide at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau
The Kids club water slide at Velaa Private ISland
The Kids club water slide at Holiday Inn KAndooma
Beach Water Slides
THE WATER SLIDE ON the beach at OBLU SANGELI
OBLU at Sangeli is the only Resort in Maldives featuring a Beach Water Slide. Located close to the Resort main swimming Pool, its location allows people to slide down into the blue lagoon directly from the beach. Fun time for everyone.
Resort Pool Water Slides
THE Pool WATER SLIDE at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives
Hard Rock Hotel Maldives which opened in September 2019 last year has a huge Water slide installed in its main Pool. The resort swimming pool has also underwater speakers.
Maldives Resorts With Waters Slides. More Photos
