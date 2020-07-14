8-amazing-underwater-structures-in-maldives

While the Maldives are known for their natural underwater beauties, they are also home to several amazing underwater structures.

Maldives resorts have developed almost all kind of underwater structures we could have imagined : restaurants, a spa, a night-club, a bedroom, a villa, a bar…The list gets bigger by the time.

Wonderful Underwater Structures In Maldives. SEA underwater restaurant

Photo courtesy Anantara Kihavah

The first was PEARL, the underwater Spa at Huvafen Fushi back in 2004

The first underwater structure was PEARL, the Spa at Huvafen Fushi, built in 2004, followed by ITHAA, the underwater restaurant at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, in 2005.

Since then, it hasn’t stopped.

Sometimes, for special events, these places are also totally transformed into ephemeral venues, like here at Niyama Private Islands when SUBSIX, the underwater restaurant, was turned into a temporary Art exhibition.

The Maldives are the ultimate hotspot of World’s first Underwater structures and Events



The World’s First Underwater Resort-based Art Exhibition at SUBSIX



Niyama maldives Underwater restaurant and Bar. Photo courtesy Niyama



Some resorts have organized underwater Wedding proposals like here at M6m restaurant at OZEN at Maadhoo



Underwater Wedding proposals beneath the sea at M6m. Photo courtesy OZEN at Maadhoo



An underwater board meeting at 5.8 underwater restaurant



UNDERWATER BOARD MEETING at 5.8 underwater restaurant. Photo courtesy Hurawalhi



Underwater Yoga Session at 5.8



UNDERWATER YOGA SESSION AT 5.8. Photo courtesy Hurawalhi

Besides their dazzling appearances, many of these underwater places were, at time of construction, the first of their kind on the all Planet ! It is unbelievable for such a small place like Maldives. Today, the Maldives are the ultimate hotspot of World’s first Underwater…you can complete the sentence with spa, nightclub, restaurant and Hotel Suite.

Pearl Underwater Spa at Huvafen Fushi





Depth : 8 metres / 26 feet

PEARL underwater Spa at Huvafen Fushi. Photo courtesy Huvafen Fushi

PEARL is the first and only underwater Spa in the world.

Timeless and fabulous, PEARL is located at 8 meters depth under the lagoon with a panoramic view of a gigantic natural aquarium.

This underwater Wonder has 2 underwater rooms.

Besides being visually breathtaking, Pearl Spa offers an exhaustive choice of traditional and innovative massages and holistic treatments.

PEARL Underwater Ritual starting price ( exc. taxes )

From USD 285 for a 60 mins massage.

Read more





Ithaa Underwater restaurant at conrad maldives rangali island





Depth : 5 metres / 16.5 feet

ITHAA Underwater Restaurant. Photo courtesy Conrad Maldives Rangali Island

ITHAA is the world’s first undersea restaurant.

At Ithaa, guests dine under a ceiling made of transparent acrylic that offers panoramic 180-degree views where schools of rainbow-coloured, tropical fish and sharks glide overhead.

The intimate restaurant, whose name means “mother-of-pearl” in the local Dhivehi language, seats only 14 people and serves contemporary European cuisine.

ITHAA Underwater Restaurant starting prices (exc. taxes )

From 240 USD per person for a 4-course Lunch.

From 390 USD for a 6-course Dinner menu

In 2011, to celebrate its opening, Ithaa was temporarily transformed into an underwater bedroom suite for two, complete with a private champagne dinner and breakfast in bed.

ITHAA transformed into a luxury bedroom. Photo courtesy Conrad Maldives Rangali Island

Read more





The MURAKA Underwater Residence At Conrad Maldives Rangali Island





Depth : 5 metres / 16.5 feet

Sleep under the sea at The Muraka Underwater Hotel Suite. Photo courtesy Conrad Maldives Rangali ISland

The Muraka is the World’s underwater Hotel Residence

Opened in November 2018 at Conrad Rangali Maldives Island, the Muraka consists of 2 levels located above and below the sea.

The immense structure covers 652 sq.m plus the upper Decks and can welcome up to 9 guests.

The lower level, submerged at 5 meters below the surface on the sea floor, features a king size bedroom, a living area, a beautiful bathroom and is connected by a spiral staircase to the upper level, where guests will find beautifully-appointed accommodations equipped with additional bed- and bathrooms, a living room, kitchen and bar, as well as a relaxation deck with an infinity pool, and more.

THE MURAKA Underwater Hotel Suite starting prices ( exc. taxes )

From 50 000 USD per night. For up to 9 guests.

Read more





M6m Underwater Restaurant at OZEN at Maadhoo





Depth : 6 metres / 20 feet

M6m Underwater Restaurant at Ozen at Maadhoo Maldives.

M6m is the first underwater restaurant that is included in an All Inclusive Plan

Located at 6 metres under the Blue lagoon, M6m (acronym for Minus Six Meters) is open for lunch and dinner and serves some of the finest Modern Seafood cuisine in an absolutely mesmeric underwater space.

Tables are elegantly displayed around the semi circled panoramic windows and are made for 2 persons only,

Anybody staying at OZEN more than 4 nights will be able to dine underwater, at NO extra charge.

M6m Underwater Restaurant starting prices ( exc. taxes )

For in-house guests :

From 190 USD per person for a 5-course Menu.( Including Beverages as per the All INC. plan )

For guests who are not staying at the resort :

From 300 USD per person for a 5-course Menu.( Excl. beverages . Rate includes transfers to and from the resort / airport )

Read more





5.8 Underwater Restaurant at Hurawalhi





Depth : 5.8 metres / 20 feet

5.8 is the World’s largest all-glass undersea restaurant

5.8 Underwater restaurant. Photo courtesy Hurawalhi Island Resort

The restaurant has panoramic views from the dome shaped restaurant entirely made with glass walls and ceiling offering a almost 360 views on the lagoon and hundreds of sea creatures. The space for no more than 10 couples and has a barefoot policy.

Besides serving some of the finest cuisine in Maldives, 5.8 can also be transformed for various events such as Wedding, Meetings or Yoga sessions & Meditation.

5.8 Underwater Restaurant starting prices (exc. taxes )

From 225 USD per person for a 5-course Lunch.

From 280 USD for a 7-course Dinner menu

Read more





SUBSIX Underwater BAr Restaurant & night club at niyama maldives





Depth : 6 metres / 20 feet

Underwater restaurant bar and nightclub SUBSIX. Photo courtesy Niyama Maldives

SUBSIX is the World’s First Underwater Nightclub

Subsix was originally opened as a nightclub in 2012 and got revamped in 2014 to become a bar restaurant as well.

The first underwater clubbing spot in the world is located nearly 20 feet ( 6 meters ) is now an underwater playground opened for lunches, special events and parties.

Guests reach Subsix via speedboat, skipping over the reef to its 500-metre offshore location from Niyama main island. Subsix serves a delightful cuisine in a visually outstanding decor inspired and designed around the sea theme.

SUBSIX Underwater Restaurant and Bar starting prices (exc. taxes )

From 200 USD per person for a 3-course menu ( inc. 1 alcoholic drink ).

Beverages start at 14 USD for a cocktail or a glass of wine or 24 USD for a glass of Champagne

Read more





SEA Underwater Restaurant & Wine Cellar at anantara kihavah





Depth : 6 metres / 20 feet

SEA underwater restaurant and wine cellar. Photo courtesy Anantara Kihavah

Sea is part of an unique gastronomic concept made of 4 distinct restaurants, bars and sky observatory, located at the edge of Anantara Kihavah’s reef.

Besides being one of the best gastronomic restaurant in the Maldives, Sea is also a Wine Cellar dotted with 275 labels from 15 countries including exceptional vintage bottles and rare wines.

Designers have pushed the underwater experience further by setting up a mirror game everywhere ( on the ceiling, the columns and the walls ) to offer the sensation of being in the sea among fishes.

The restaurant primary view windows are only 1 meter away from a more than 50 meter deep channel giving the opportunity to observe a dazzling amount of fishes.

SEA Underwater Restaurant starting prices (exc. taxes )

From 245 USD per person for a 4-course Lunch menu.

From 295 USD per person for a 4-course Dinner menu.

From 345 USD for a 7-course menu.

Read more







H2O Underwater Restaurant at You & me by cocoon





Depth : 6 metres / 20 feet

H2O Underwater Restaurant. Photo courtesy YOU & ME by Cocoon

H2O Underwater restaurant is the latest of all.

Opened in 2018, the fine dining underwater restaurant can welcome up to 20 guests.

Located at 100 metres away from the Adult only Island Resort, H2O is located on the island far house reefs.

Guest can enjoy Lunch and Dinners around special set menus.

H2O Underwater Restaurant starting prices (exc. taxes )

From 190 USD per person for a 4-course lunch menu.

From 280 USD per person for a 5-course Dinner menu.

all prices are indicative and subject to change

Gallery : Maldives Underwater Wonder-ful structures | 8 Photos

Amazing Underwater Structures In Maldives. Photo Gallery