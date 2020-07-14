You will never get bored in Maldives. THIS is a myth. With almost 1200 Islands and more than 150 Island Resorts that never stop making us dream, there are many things to do and places to see in the Maldives. And THAT is a fact.

You can spend your days unwinding and do nothing, it’s up to you, but you can also choose to move and explore each day, get new sensations, have a dose of adrenaline and blow your mind if you wish it too !

If you Think you will be bored in Maldives, I gathered the Best Things To Do during your Holidays

I hope I will convince you and that you will put at least 10 of them on your bucket list!

Note : They are 40 main attractions and places, I listed them in a random order.

Must See places and Do in Maldives. 40 Things To Do . 40 Photos to convince you

40 THINGS TO DO IN MALDIVES WITH 40 PHOTOS TO CONVINCE YOU

Do it Number 1

Get Lost on a Sandbank in the Middle of Nowhere

Do it Number 2

Explore the wonderful world that is underwater

Explore the wonderful world that is underwater. Credit Photo W Maldives

Do it Number 3

Spend a Honeymoon

Do it Number 4

Experience a Desert Island

Do it Number 5

Go on a Seaplane for a Photo Flight

Do it Number 6

Stay in a Water Villa

Do it Number 7

Go on a Sailing Cruise

Do it Number 8

Take a sunset cruise and spot dolphins

Take a sunset cruise and spot dolphins. Credit Photo Soneva Fushi

Do it Number 9

Explore the Capital Island Male

Do it Number 10

Make a splash with water sports

Do it Number 11

Go Big Game Fishing

Do it Number 12

Party beneath an Island Beach

more on this topic



Do it Number 13

Wake Up Early to Catch a Sunrise

Do it Number 14

Chill in a Hammock and Watch the World Go By

Do it Number 15

Observe Local Wildlife

Do it Number 16

Visit Utheemu and Discover 450 years of Maldives History

more on this topic



Do it Number 17

Meet the locals. Speak and Discover

Do it Number 18

Swim in an Infinity Pool by the Ocean

Swim in an Infinity Pool by the Ocean. Credit Photo Velaa Private Island

Do it Number 19

Take Amazing Photos

Do it Number 20

Have a Fabulous Private Dinner on the Beach

Do it Number 21

Watch Beautiful Sunsets

more on this topic



Do it Number 22

Watch and Play with Bio-luminescent plankton

Watch and Play with Bio-luminescent plankton. Credit Photo Wei Ho: Flickr

Do it Number 23

Snorkel House Reefs and Search for Turtles

Snorkel a House Reef and Search for Turtles. Credit Photo Baros Maldives

Do it Number 24

Take a Walk Along Paradise Beaches

more on this topic



Do it Number 25

Surf Gorgeous Waves

Surf Gorgeous Waves. Credit Photo Niyama Private Islands Maldives

Do it Number 26

Celebrate your Wedding or renew your wedding vows

Do it Number 27

Take a Spa Treatment

Do it Number 28

Sky Dive in the Maldives skies

Sky Diving in the Maldives skies. Credit Photo Sky Dive Maldives

more on this topic



Do it Number 29

Rent a Seaplane for a Day Tour

Do it Number 30

Sleep under the Stars

Sleep under the Stars

Do it Number 31

Rent a Dhoni and Cruise

Do it Number 32

Go Island Hopping

Do it Number 33

Watch a Movie in a Open-Air Cinema on the Beach

Do it Number 34

Practice Yoga and Get Better than Ever

Do it Number 35

Have a Massage Underwater

Have a Massage Underwater

more on this topic



Do it Number 36

Observe Baby Sharks learning to Hunt

Do it Number 37

Make a wine degustation in the lagoon

Make a wine degustation in the lagoon

Ride the shallow waters of a lost sandbank

more on this topic



Do it Number 39

Swim with Whale Sharks

Swim with Whale Sharks

Do it Number 40