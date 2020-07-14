18-facts-you-might-not-know-about-maldives

From having the world’s lowest country to fishes producing 1 ton of sand per year, read about the most interesting facts about Maldives that are cool to know.

Fun Facts about Maldives origins, their people, geography, culture and other things that everybody should know !

FACT 1

Maldives Equatorial Sun Light

Beware of the sun in Maldives! A very high sun protection is a must-have. Located close to the equator, Maldives receive high amount of Sunrays. Almost direct, they strike at a 90° angle.

FACT 2

Maldives Sandbanks and Islands Shapes

In Maldives, some island shapes can be modified by nature. Their sand is moved away and eventually brought back by seasonal currents during monsoons. Some sandbanks disappear and some new ones emerge.

FACT 3

Maldives Whale Sharks

The World’s biggest fish has its official sanctuaries in Maldives with 3 places along the archipelago. The Maldives are one of the few places on Earth where Whale sharks can be encountered all year round.

FACT 4

Maldives Origins

Maldives are likely to be the reminiscence of a chain of sunken volcanoes formed around 60 millions of years ago. Recent studies suppose that coral reefs atolls have formed over hundreds of thousands of years on their sinking remains.

FACT 5

Maldives has a World Record : the lowest country on the Planet

Maldives owns the title of the lowest country in the World with an average of only 1.5 meters above sea level.

FACT 6

Maldivian Melting Pot

The Maldives were a crossroads of the ancient trading routes. Today’s Maldivian multiple faces are the fruit of a civilization mix : Indian, African, European, Arabian, Asian…

FACT 7

Maldives Dhoni Shapes

The shape of the famous traditional Maldivian boat, the Dhoni, might have been inspired from the ancient Arabian sailing dhow, commonly used as a trading ship in Indian Ocean around the 11th Century.

FACT 8

Maldives Coins and Money

Cowry shells can be found by millions in Maldives. They were used as units of money during medieval times. This is why nowadays shells commonly ornate Maldivian coins.

FACT 9

Maldives Coral Houses

Maldivian used to build their houses in coral. This traditional housing is now forbidden since Coral Reefs are worldwide protected. Many coral houses still can be seen in Male and local islands.

FACT 10

Maldives Traditional Music : The Bodu Beru

The drum-based traditional music, Bodu Beru ( meaning big drum) is a reminder of Maldives long relations with East Africa a few centuries ago. Bodu Beru music is very rhythmic and can be perceived as transcendental.

FACT 11

Maldives Desert Islands

There are approximately 1200 islands in Maldives. Around 800 of them are still uninhabited, 200 islands are populated, about 200 host Hotels and Resorts. The rest of the islands are used for airports, agriculture, picnics, governmental assets, industrial activities and even jails !

FACT 12

Maldives Flag

The Maldives flag has various symbols and symbolic colors : Green for peace and the national Coconut Tree, a White Crescent for Islam and Red for the blood of their fights for independence.

FACT 13

Maldives Coconut Trees

The coconut tree is one of the symbols of the Maldivian emblem. National tree of the islands and only natural shade protection of Maldives beaches, coconut trees can grow up to 30 meters and reach the age of 100 years. Their wood is extremely solid and widely used to build Dhonis.

FACT 14

Maldives have some of the smallest islands in the World

The Maldives have some of the smallest islands in the World with no more than a few square meters size. The largest island barely reaches 6kms long.

FACT 15

Maldives Dhoni Captains are Authentic Sailors

Some dhoni Captains and crews still do not use compass or GPS to navigate through the islands and atolls. They find their ways throughout the coral labyrinths helping themselves with the bow of their dhonis and the stars. During clear nights, some have the rare ability to carefully observe the moves of the lagoon surface to avoid coral reefs.

FACT 16

Feeding Fishes in Maldives

Feeding fishes during Snorkeling, in the Maldives or elsewhere in the world, is harmful to them. Our food is not part of their ecosystem and surely not adapted to their digestive system. No Bread ! The sea is NOT a Bakery

FACT 17

Maldives Sand is Poop

Maldives islands are of coralline origins. Their amazing sand is white and extremely fine. Coralline beaches are rare, they represent less than 5% of the World beaches, the rest of them are mostly made of quartz.

FACT 18

Maldives Coral Sandy Beaches

