Iconic honeymoon hideaways in Maldives, Water Villas are a Dream for many.
To continue our previous discovery of some of the Best Water Villas we’ve seen in Maldives, where I presented you our favorite floating villas, here is my list of the 10 most amazing overwater villas with Infinity Pools in Maldives.
A guide to the 10 most fabulous Maldives Overwater Villas with Infinity Pools.
- 1.1 Welcome to some of the most beautiful Maldives Water Villas & Infinity Pools
- 1.1.1 NIYAMA. Water Pavilion With Pool
- 1.1.2 VELASSARU MALDIVES. Water Suite
- 1.1.3 ONE & ONLY REETHI RAH. Grand Water Villa With Pool
- 1.1.4 ANANTARA KIHAVAH VILLAS. Overwater Pool Villa
- 1.1.5 SIX SENSES LAAMU.Overwater Villa With Pool
- 1.1.6 W MALDIVES. Extreme Wow Ocean Haven
- 1.1.7 FAIRMONT MALDIVES SIRRU FEN FUSHI. Sunrise Water Villa With Pool
- 1.1.8 SHANGRI LA’S VILLINGILI. Villa Muthee
- 1.1.9 AMILLA FUSHI. Ocean House
- 1.1.10 FINOLHU. Two Bedroom Water Villa With Pool
- 1.2 What is your Favorite Maldives Water Villa ?
A guide to the 10 most fabulous Maldives Overwater Villas with Infinity Pools.
Some call them bungalows but I prefer villas, bungalow sounds too simple to me, ( I lived many years in Tahiti and a bungalows is not what you are about to see here ! )
Put your flip flops, let’s walk on jetties.
Welcome to some of the most beautiful Maldives Water Villas & Infinity Pools
NIYAMA. Water Pavilion With Pool
NIYAMA MALDIVES RESORT FULL VIDEO
Niyama Water Water Pavilion with Pool
REVIEW & PHOTOS
EXPLORE
Niyama Private Islands
MALDIVES ESSENTIAL RESORT
SHORT REVIEW & PHOTOS
EXPLORE
VELASSARU MALDIVES. Water Suite
Velassaru Maldives Full Resort Video. The Most Beautiful Resort Places !
Velassaru MALDIVES ESSENTIAL RESORT
SHORT REVIEW & PHOTOS
ONE & ONLY REETHI RAH. Grand Water Villa With Pool
ANANTARA KIHAVAH VILLAS. Overwater Pool Villa
Anantara Kihavah Villas Maldives Video. Watch the Resort Most Beautiful Places
Anantara Kihavah Villas Water Villa
REVIEW & PHOTOS
EXPLORE
Anantara Kihavah Villas MALDIVES ESSENTIAL RESORT
SHORT REVIEW & PHOTOS
EXPLORE
SIX SENSES LAAMU.Overwater Villa With Pool
Six Senses Laamu Maldives Video. One Day At Six Senses Laamu. The Resort Best Places
Six Senses Laamu Water Villa
REVIEW & PHOTOS
EXPLORE
Six Senses Laamu
MALDIVES ESSENTIAL RESORT
SHORT REVIEW & PHOTOS
EXPLORE
W MALDIVES. Extreme Wow Ocean Haven
W Maldives Video. An Extraordinary Luxury Resort. North Ari Atoll #Maldives, #WResort
W Maldives
MALDIVES ESSENTIAL RESORT
FULL REVIEW & PHOTOS
FAIRMONT MALDIVES SIRRU FEN FUSHI. Sunrise Water Villa With Pool
SHANGRI LA’S VILLINGILI. Villa Muthee
Shangri La’s Villingili Water Villa
REVIEW & PHOTOS
AMILLA FUSHI. Ocean House
FINOLHU. Two Bedroom Water Villa With Pool
What is your Favorite Maldives Water Villa ?
2 comments
What about Olhuveli water Vilas….?
Hi Nikita !
Also good 🙂
