Urbani Trufflebar & Truffleat thanks to the determination of the sig.ra SIRILAK WANMUANG, allowed to know and appreciate the Truffle and the Truffle products Urbani Tartufi.

“Urbani Trufflebar & Truffleat thanks to the determination of the sigra Sirilak Wanmuang, allowed to know and appreciate the Truffle and the Truffle products Urbani Tartufi.

Currently director of Truffleat.com importer of Urbani truffles and other food products of other companies, the truffleat present in Thailand and Rome as well as providing logistics from Italy, is concerned with evaluating other companies. not that they make truffle products for import into Thailand.

In addition, Truffleat is creating its own product catalog, where truffle sweets will be included.

The catalog will be composed of 30% with salted truffle products, 30% with sweet truffle products, another 30% of truffle-free products and the remaining 10% will be gluten-free, vegan and Halal-free truffle products. .

I thank both the Urbani Family and Roberto Ugolini for the trust placed in me. “

“Urbani Trufflebar & Truffleat grazie alla determinazione della sigra Sirilak Wanmuang, ha permesso di conoscere e apprezzare il tartufo e i prodotti al tartufo Urbani Tartufi.

Attualmente direttore dell’importatore di Truffleat.com di tartufi Urbani e altri prodotti alimentari di altre società, il tartufo presente in Thailandia e Roma, oltre a fornire logistica dall’Italia, si occupa della valutazione di altre società. non che producano prodotti al tartufo da importare in Thailandia.

Inoltre, Truffleat sta creando il proprio catalogo di prodotti, dove saranno inclusi i dolci al tartufo.

Il catalogo sarà composto per il 30% da prodotti al tartufo salato, per il 30% da prodotti al tartufo dolce, un altro 30% da prodotti senza tartufo e il restante 10% da prodotti al tartufo senza glutine, vegani e senza halal. .

Ringrazio sia la famiglia Urbani sia Roberto Ugolini per la fiducia riposta in me. “

