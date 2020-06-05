Il russo-thailandese Alex con la Caviar House coltiva storioni a Hua Hin, Caviar House di Bangkok Trufflebar-caviar http://caviarhouse.co.th/ phuketimes.com

ONCE AN ALL-TO-RARE delicacy found only in top hotels |and on the most elite dinner tables, caviar will soon be much more widely available thanks to Thai-Russian firm, Caviar House, whose efforts to raise the sturgeon which produce the coveted roe are starting to pay off.









The Thai Sturgeon Farm, which was set up in Hua Hin back in 2014 to raise sturgeon fish both for their eggs and meat, is currently acquiring fingerlings or baby fish for the farm and once they reach their full potential, some 2,000 kilograms of black caviar will be produced every year and distributed on the Thai market.

Russian Sturgeon Caviar

Produced by sturgeon fish more than 12 years old. Sturgeon is the second-largest species of the family and it has slightly smaller caviar berries than Beluga. Many connoisseurs prefer its more intense flavor compared with Beluga and its subtle, elegant and nutty taste. It excels with pleasantly firm eggs and typically nutty taste in different colors from black to dark brown.

“It takes a long time to get caviar, especially good quality caviar,” says the Bangkok-based Russian co-founder of Caviar House, Alexey Tyutin, during a recent intimate tasting session.“It takes about two years to determine the sex of the fish. The male will be grown for meat, which is very delicious and rare, while the female will be kept for caviar. As they breed naturally in a cold climate, much care is needed to maintain the right environment, feeding content and conditions so the fish grow up to be strong and healthy and we can harvest the eggs.”

Thai Sturgeon Farm Co., Ltd (hereinafter “TSF”) was set up on November 6, 2554 with a capital of 6.0 million Thai Baht; registration No. 0775554002068.

TSF owns a land plot NS3 title deed No. 1355 land No.57 located in Hua Hin, Prachua Khiri Kham province.







The aim of the project is to farm in closed recirculation aquaculture systems (RAS) siberian sturgeon (Acipenser Baerii) with the purpose of producing meat, caviar and value-added products for national and international markets; with a maximum production capacity of 1,500 kg of black caviar per year.

Closed recirculation aquaculture systems farm consists of foldable fish tanks, mechanical drum filters, perfused bio-filter, oxygen generator, oxygenators, ozone generators, chamber of ozonation, adder pools and a pump system.

