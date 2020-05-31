ANTEPIRMA attualità attualità cronaca cronaca Senza categoria

Furto live presso Louis Vuitton in USA…da chi non ha più soldi?

da ugoliniroma
Questo è quando la gente con la scusa della povertà decide di fare i furti sostenendo di non avere piu i soldi per mangiare o forse no?Louis Vuitton Portland (TEMPORARILY CLOSED) negozio - Stati Uniti ...Le borse di Louis Vuitton non sono commestibili.

La scusa però viene attribuita alla protesta

Watch: Rioters loot luxury stores in Portland, Louis Vuitton bags worth $85K stolen

By FPJ Web Desk

Tense protests over the death of George Floyd and other police killings of black men grew across the United States.

According to a report by Breitbart, the rioters broke into Pioneer Place mall, a high-end shopping center, and raided the Louis Vuitton store there. Hundreds of people looted almost Rs 64,19,472 worth LV bags.

