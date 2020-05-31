Furto live presso Louis Vuitton in USA…da chi non ha più soldi?

Spread the love











Questo è quando la gente con la scusa della povertà decide di fare i furti sostenendo di non avere piu i soldi per mangiare o forse no? Le borse di Louis Vuitton non sono commestibili.

La scusa però viene attribuita alla protesta

Tense protests over the death of George Floyd and other police killings of black men grew across the United States.

According to a report by Breitbart, the rioters broke into Pioneer Place mall, a high-end shopping center, and raided the Louis Vuitton store there. Hundreds of people looted almost Rs 64,19,472 worth LV bags.