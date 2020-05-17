attualità BUSINESS CUCINA ESTERO Food & Drink Franchising, innovazione ristoranti Truffle,Tartufi,

Urbani Truffle Bar & Restaurant concetto ideato per Central group Laguna Phuket www.trufflebar.com. Franchising

da ugoliniroma
Commenti 0
Spread the love

Porto de Phuket is the first and finest Open – Air Lifestyle Retail that combines design, lifestyle and natural elements. Come and experience a diverse selection of activities available. Enjoy shopping at trendy lifestyle stores, acclaimed restaurants offering exceptional dishes from across Thailand or avant-garde international gastronomy. Relaxing with family entertainment including Healthy Heaven and dedicated kids’zone that all can enjoy. It is a magnificent reflection of Phuket’s social and cultural life. Porto de Phuket is a part of the Central Group, one of Thailand’s largest and most esteemed retail conglomerates. https://www.portodephuket.com/startsite.html

PHOTO-2020-05-17-09-49-36

PHOTO-2020-05-17-09-49-36_9

PHOTO-2020-05-17-09-49-36_8

PHOTO-2020-05-17-09-49-36_7

PHOTO-2020-05-17-09-49-36_6

PHOTO-2020-05-17-09-49-36_5

PHOTO-2020-05-17-09-49-36_4

PHOTO-2020-05-17-09-49-36_3

PHOTO-2020-05-17-09-49-36_2

PHOTO-2020-05-17-09-49-36_1

Porto de Phuket_Oct 08,2018_Urbani Truffle

20190524_CONCEPT DESIGN PRESENTATION

EMAIL info@trufflebar.com http://www.trufflebar.com.  Arch Andrea Rocchi  franchising available

0 commenti su “Urbani Truffle Bar & Restaurant concetto ideato per Central group Laguna Phuket www.trufflebar.com. Franchising

Rispondi

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: