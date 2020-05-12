5 truffle products that will change the way you look at truffle (and where to find them)

Spread the love











Truffle Eat: here’s an ode to the delicious diamond of the culinary world. Much-loved among chefs for their musky aroma, flavours, and, of course, their scarcity, truffle – white or black – is also widely a foodie’s favourite.

Aside from their complex, earthy and umami-packed flavours, the rare delight can always raise the profile in every kind of meal it is present in. That is to say, any dish that has been dubbed and dusted with paper-thin truffle slices is immediately elevated with deluxe sumptuousness.

But let’s face it, having your plate studded with the pure and plain-shaved truffle all the time can get a little boring. What many don’t know is that there is an endless array of truffle products out there that are drool-inducingly delicious.

Recently, we were introduced to a Thailand-based retailer of luxury, top-quality Italian products, TrufflEat, We found that the Italian goods company is one of the city’s best truffle oases.

Among other quality foodstuff sourced from many different regions of Italy, TrufflEat offers up fresh, a company made up of truffle lovers and hunters who everyday pursue and provide Italian seasonal truffles to numerous dining tables across the world.

Black Truffle salt

This new product is ready to use on any recipe needing, a hint of black truffle taste. Best and most often used on fried potatoes, grilled meat or fish.

Black Truffle Sauce

Although this sauce may seem familiar, just a single taste will tell you that Truffled Sauce rises above the ordinary

Truffle Ketchup

Food is an emotion. You can therefore imagine what will be discovered when a taste known by everyone, like ketchup, is combined with truffles? Urbani presents a revolution in taste, an experience that transforms an ordinary flavor with a great surprise and something unique and unexpeted, it’s delicious! French fries, grilled meat or fish, and any food usually served with ketchup will become an interesting and delicious plate, with added prestige and importance; a level of class only urbani truffles can provide. try it and enjoy!

Black Truffle “UNICO” oil

An innovative oil produced with the infusion of original winter black Truffles (Tuber melanosporum Vitt). Italian extra-virgin olive oil, from the organic agriculture. Recognised and certified by the /CEA certifying body and by the University of Camerino.

It is truly “unique; with a uniquely unmistakable flavour, just like the Urbani truffle.

White Truffle oil

All the charm of a prestigious aroma is contained in our white truffle oil.

Through the natural use of the white truffle – Tuber magnatum pico – olive oil gains an intense and unique fragrance: pasta or rice become incomparable and on every kind of meat and fish a few drops of truffle olive-oil will give the final touch to an unforgettable dish.

